As a kid, there were a few things I looked forward to all year long: the Sears Christmas “Wish Book”; birthdays with thick-frosted chocolate cake and plastic tea sets; slumber parties with my best friend; and the biggest and best one: summer vacation.
Is it just me, or did our summer breaks seem longer back then? It feels like we got almost three solid months of summer. These days, it seems like no sooner than my son is out on summer vacation, we’re already back in the store with our trusty lists, shoulder-to-shoulder with all the other families in a mad dash to buy bookbags, supplies and endless bottles of hand sanitizer. If you blink, you might miss summer break all together! Which makes it all the more precious.
My kid is spoiled; we take him to the beach every summer. When I was a kid, however, a beach trip wasn’t always a guarantee. There were plenty of summers spent at home (with me on the patio, where I’d be delegated after pestering Grandma while she was trying to watch her stories). That happened more often than not, because I really was a pest. That summer patio time isn’t a bad memory though. In fact, it’s one of my favorites. Much of those humid, long days I spent lying on the porch swing, reading. When I wasn’t riding my bike with my beloved orange tabby Kit-Kat riding shotgun in the basket, making mud pies or jumping on the trampoline, I was getting lost in worlds beyond my own. It was during summer break out on the patio that I first read The Diary of Anne Frank and The Giver. I read everything, from history books to Roald Dahl to Sweet Valley High and R.L. Stine. I’ve always been a voracious reader, and I don’t exaggerate when I say I looked forward to summer break every year because it meant more time for reading books (nerd alert!).
If you’re looking for fun staycation summer ideas this year, or simply want to get more books in your kid’s hands, which is always a good thing, definitely check out the upcoming summer reading programs at Madison County Library. Whether your child is a baby or on the fast-track to graduation, they’ve got something for everyone this summer.
May 31st is the official kickoff of the Summer Reading Program, and you do not want to miss it – the first 25 to sign up will receive a special goody bag (one per person/family) and there will be games and crafts all day long! Read books all June and July to win prizes like stickers, buttons, gift cards and more. Children from 0-18 can choose a reading log based on their own reading style (you can track by hours, or by book) and prizes will be awarded for various levels, so it’s a fun, no-pressure way to read to their heart’s content. We can’t let the kids have all the fun, though – there will also be an Adult Summer Reading Program, Bingo-style, complete with prizes for programs attended and books read. And since I know you’re going to ask – yes, ebooks and audiobooks count! Books can even count towards both lists (say, for instance, you read a bedtime story to your children).
There are also a number of really fun events coming up this summer, including but not limited to All Together Now: Teen Murder Mystery Night (June 22 and July 20 at 6 p.m., ages 12-18), in which attendees work together to solve a spooky cold case while enjoying pizza; STEM Extravaganza (June 28 and July 19 at 4 p.m., ages 8-18), featuring STEM games and other activities with all the gadgets and gizmos the library has to offer; A Magical Performance from Keith Karnok, Magic Man (July 12, all ages) a Madison County Library favorite; and the one I’m most looking forward to: Where The Wild Things Are – Meet a Wild Thing (July 13 at 4 p.m., all ages), a fun afternoon with stories and the opportunity to meet and take a picture with a friendly monster! Some of these events have limited spots available, so don’t forget to register.
In addition to the Summer Reading Program and aforementioned events, the library will continue their regular Story Time, STEMternoon and Anime Clubs all summer long! So be sure to stop by the library this summer, grab a reading log and get your kids (and yourself) started with the Summer Reading Program and register for your favorite programs. While you’re there, spend some time on the computer, or check out a book or DVD to enjoy for those dog days of summer when you just can’t bear to be outside. You might just run into me there, if I’m not back on the patio, just a’swinging with a book in hand!
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
