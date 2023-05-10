As a kid, there were a few things I looked forward to all year long: the Sears Christmas “Wish Book”; birthdays with thick-frosted chocolate cake and plastic tea sets; slumber parties with my best friend; and the biggest and best one: summer vacation.

Is it just me, or did our summer breaks seem longer back then? It feels like we got almost three solid months of summer. These days, it seems like no sooner than my son is out on summer vacation, we’re already back in the store with our trusty lists, shoulder-to-shoulder with all the other families in a mad dash to buy bookbags, supplies and endless bottles of hand sanitizer. If you blink, you might miss summer break all together! Which makes it all the more precious.

