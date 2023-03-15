If you’re like me, as spring approaches, you suddenly find that life gets a whole lot busier. And a lot of that busy life – outside of jobs, kids and other daily responsibilities – gets crammed into the weekend. As the weather warms, days get longer and the sun shines, you begin to pick back up the various projects you abandoned as the days got short and cold. Spring cleaning, tilling up for the garden, house repairs; and along with all those projects come the extracurriculars like the kids’ soccer or baseball practice, school dances, cookouts with friends and family, and suddenly every town within a twenty-mile radius is having a festival. I’m sure I’m not the only one who finds themselves doing a delicate juggling act every Friday through Sunday, trying to fit more weekend into the weekend.
Alas, that’s the beauty of spring. We finally thaw out enough to feel social again, to get out and move our bodies, and participate in things that bring us joy. If you do manage to keep a little free time this upcoming spring and are looking for fun, free and family-friendly activities to engage in, might I humbly suggest paying our local library a visit?
I’m not just talking about checking out books, though reading is always in style (I hope you all have – and use – your library card!). Our wonderful Madison County Library is serving the community with some really fun and engaging events, and they happen all month long, not just on the weekends!
Back in October, I attended an author reading/signing hosted by the Friends of the Library, with my friend Tracy L. Adkins, author of the Ghosts of Athens series, and it was such a fun afternoon. After reading an excerpt from her book, Tracy opened up the floor and a spirited and enlightening discussion ensued about Madison County landmarks and the county’s rich (and sometimes spooky) history. I learned a great deal about this place I thought I knew so much about, from the recollections of my fellow residents. I also recently attended the talk with Hattie Whitehead, author of Voices of Linnentown, hosted by the Mad(ison) County Writer’s Club. Ms. Whitehead gave attendees a fascinating, informative and much-needed history on the Linnentown Community of Athens, and what efforts are being made to honor its former residents.
Library events aren’t just for adults, though – book clubs and storytime events for children of all ages are a weekly occurrence at the library, as well as game nights, movie nights, and more every month. Every week the library hosts Storytime with Ms. Hannah for kids ages 0-6, a STEM afternoon for kids 8-12, and Tween Anime Club for kids 11-14. These are just a few of the wonderful offerings the wonderful staff at Madison County Library have to offer! Grab a copy of the monthly schedule the next time you’re at the front desk to keep up with all the fun!
Just after the Christmas holiday, patrons were dismayed to learn of the extensive water damage to the Jere Ayers room, where many library events take place, the result of a busted water pipe. However, thanks to the swift and diligent actions of Branch Manager Aleta Mendenhall-Turner and Chairman Todd Higdon and the Board of Commissioners, the Jere Ayers room is repaired, spiffed up and looking better than ever! Why not pay the library a visit and see for yourself later this month, when the library hosts authors Tim and Joanna Smolko, who will be reading from their book Atomic Tunes, on Saturday, March 25, at 3 p.m.! Come back the next day where yours truly (as pen name Lillah Lawson) will be hosted by the Writer’s Club to read from my novel So Long, Bobby and answer questions about writing and publishing! That event will take place Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m.
I look forward to seeing you at some of the amazing events our excellent library staff are putting together, and may we all have a spring season filled with sunshine, happiness, and all the books we can read!
Teri Drake-Floyd is a professional writer and published author, and serves as secretary on the Madison County Library Board of Trustees.
