In Madison County, 4-H can be traced back to the early 1900s and first began as a club just for growing corn.

Over the years, as the challenges facing America’s youth have changed, so have the programs offered by 4-H. Our 4-H Program is celebrating National 4-H Week and recognizing more than 100 years of excellence in positive youth development October 2-8. “Opportunity4All” is the 2022 National 4-H Week theme and 4-H programs touch young people from all backgrounds and communities.

