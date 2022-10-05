In Madison County, 4-H can be traced back to the early 1900s and first began as a club just for growing corn.
Over the years, as the challenges facing America’s youth have changed, so have the programs offered by 4-H. Our 4-H Program is celebrating National 4-H Week and recognizing more than 100 years of excellence in positive youth development October 2-8. “Opportunity4All” is the 2022 National 4-H Week theme and 4-H programs touch young people from all backgrounds and communities.
Young people play a key role in creating a more promising future for families and communities, empowers the development of leadership skills, life skills, and responsibilities. Rooted in agriculture, originating, program now has additional branches in science, technology, healthy living, and civic engagement.
4-H’ers perform community service, conduct research, compile portfolios of their accomplishments, and learn public speaking skills through oral presentations during 4-H Project Achievement. 4-H programs still include cows and cooking. 4-H attracts students from all areas of interests and engages youth. Our members can also learn how to teach about technology, build robots, speak effectively, lead volunteer efforts and make smart and safe choices no matter whether it is gun safety or even consumer shopping.
4-H expands horizons for its members and encourages them to be productive citizens in the world around them. National 4-H Week is a collective opportunity to recognize all the ways that 4-H’ers are living out the organizational motto “to make the best better. ”Our county is especially proud of the acclaimed county and district board leadership. Lily Earle served on this board last year and now CA Duncan, Savannah McDaniel, and JT Painter all serve on this year’s board. Lily stated “I have been able to experience in 4-H has been Northeast District Junior Board. I feel like it made a better and made me way more confident.”
CA Duncan added, “When I had to give my Junior Board Speech I was so nervous and was scared I was going to mess up, but when I got up there I loved it. I did my best and it paid off and got elected on the Junior Board and am loving it!”
Besides our great leaders on county and district boards, Madison County 4-H is led by our county coordinator Carole Hicks Knight, agents Brad Averill and Susan Goldman, program assistant Deborah Wofford and administrative assistant Carrie Hayes with the Madison County Cooperative Extension Service, a part of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.
Here locally, volunteers also help with club meetings, judging events, quiz bowls, project safe, contests and equestrian drill team. Many county 4-H volunteers are also former 4-H’ers, parents of 4-H’ers or adults just lending a helping hand.
Bailey Bennett describes an event where she learned the value of volunteers, “My most exciting 4-H adventure with volunteer Parker Varnadoe was Junior Rally at Wahsega. It was so much fun. He helped us find so much to do. For example, flying squirrel, swimming in the waterfall, ziplining, and so much more. Wahsega is now my fav 4-H camp.” Claire Tucker also relayed her greatest volunteer event, “The Archery Indoor State Match in Perry. I think that would be my favorite 4-H Adventure because my first year of Archery the volunteers taught me so much and my hard work paid off when I got fifth place in the whole state and our Cloverleaf team got first.”
Practices and club meetings help members learn about other 4-H activities. Judging events and learning programs, project competitions, special trips and community activities are all part of 4-H in Madison County. Elise Sparks stated “Since joining as a Junior 4-H’er, I have been a 4-H Horse Quiz Bow competitor. Now as a senior our team has already competed and placed first at state, seventh in regionals participating in multiple horse shows and Parade of States. I can’t wait to represent Georgia at the 2023 Western Roundup Trip in Denver Colorado.”
4-H members choose from more than 50 projects for special competitions. Project work begins in the county, where members are divided by age group. Fourth, fifth and sixth grade 4-H’ers are Cloverleafs. Seventh and eighth grade 4-H’ers are Juniors. From the ninth grade to twelfth grade, they’re seniors. Beyond county competitions, Cloverleafs and juniors can compete at district events. Senior 4-H’ers can vie for state and national honors in judging and leadership events. Clayton Adams, tells “I was recognized twice for winning in two different projects at DPA and competed at State 4-H congress earning a trip after winning Robotics project to National Congress!”
Since its beginning, 4-H has helped members learn how to make decisions based on reasoning.
Deborah Wofford, County 4-H Program Assistant adds “They learn how to present themselves and explain topics to a general audience. That’s building skills for life”. Savannah McDaniel states “My most exciting learning experience was 4-H Conferences, Cotton Boll and Mission Make It! They all taught me how to do things better! I love 4-H over all because I get to go places, have fun, and make new friends. 4-H summer camp provides life-changing experiences for youth every year. Robert Willis also added, “I enjoyed camp this summer and learned so much! Adventures in the pond, creek, ropes course, and waterfall were great! I made some new friends, from different counties, and spend most of the fun activities with them as a team group. My favorite event there was the camp games. I went everywhere around the camp to be involved.”
Additional 4-H programming includes livestock projects, ambassador programs, performing arts, and countless other opportunities for learning and growth. For more information how you can join in on your favorite Opportunity4all, contact our Madison County 4-H office at 706-795-2281 or email us at uge1191@uga.edu.
Susan Goldman is Madison County’s 4-H Extension Agent.
