Watch out! Few things strike fear into the hearts of forage producers like knowing that fall armyworms are on the march. The name “armyworm” originates from agriculture, where infestations sometimes resemble an army as they move across large agriculture fields. The same behavior can sometimes occur in lawns and turf, where areas as large as a football field can be consumed in the course of two-to-three days.
These pests can quickly decimate a field, lawn or garden and then disappear as quickly as they appeared. Reports have been coming from across the state as well as here in Madison County. Growers and even homeowners will need to keep a close and frequent lookout for signs of these pests.
Fall armyworms can be up to 1.5 inches long and are light green to nearly black with light and dark stripes that stretch horizontally along the body of the worm. One of the most distinct characteristics used to identify armyworms is an inverted “Y” on the head of the worm. As the name implies, fall armyworms are most numerous in late summer and early fall. They are unable to tolerate even a mild winter, but each year moths are carried by wind currents from Florida and Central and South America, which then lay eggs throughout the south.
Armyworms cause damage by chewing on plant tissue. Damage by fall armyworm caterpillars (larvae) initially appears at the tips of the grass blades where they appear transparent due to the plant cells being eaten. If left uncontrolled, caterpillars may continue feeding, stripping tissue from grass leaves and leaving brown areas. Damage may initially resemble drought stress, but will progress to complete loss of foliage if numbers are sufficient and the grass is left untreated. There may also sometimes be a distinct line between damaged and undamaged areas.
They are typically most active in early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler. In newly cut hay or shorter grass, armyworms will hide in thatch and top soil layers during the heat of the day but they can be seen foraging in tall grass during any part of the day. Armyworms go through six stages of larval development. The very young larvae do not eat much but the mature larvae can eat more than all other ages put together.
If you notice armyworms, you will need to keep a close eye on that field and any surrounding fields to look for subsequent generations that have hatched. You should start looking at least two weeks after initial damage has occurred for any young larvae. Treatment thresholds are typically recommended at three armyworm larvae found per square foot. It may be necessary to treat with an insecticide under certain conditions. There are several insecticides available that control armyworms. It should be stated that young larvae are much easier to kill than adult armyworm larvae and thorough scouting may allow to only spot treat certain areas of fields. In hayfields, harvesting a crop may be the best option for armyworm control if hay is close to cutting time.
Careful scouting has been mentioned as the best way to prevent losses. Watch for flocks of birds that may be congregating as a sign of infestation. If you see areas of dead grass starting to appear, look on the grass and also in the thatch layer for any signs of armyworms. If you notice what may be armyworms, contact the Extension office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu for more specific treatment recommendations and consultation. So, watch out, and let’s try to keep this army at bay.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
