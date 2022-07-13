Plant diseases are often a problem in the home garden, especially during warm, wet weather. Leaf spots, fruit blemishes, wilt, stunted or disfigured growth, and unusual colors can all be symptoms of diseases on vegetable plants. The cause of any plant distress can be narrowed down to two categories: living and non-living factors. In the world of disease, living factors mean fungi, bacteria, nematodes and viruses. Non-living factors refer to environmental issues, which are not always diseases, but can contribute to the decline of a plant, such as a lack of proper nutrients.
For a disease to occur, three factors must be present at a given time: The plant must be one that is susceptible to the disease (host). This also means the plant must be in a developmental stage when it is more sensitive. A disease-causing microscopic organism (pathogen). And the environment suitable for the pathogen to cause disease. This is often referred to as the “disease triangle,” and a disease can be prevented or managed by disrupting any one factor of this triangle. Think of it as a three-legged stool, breaking one leg may be enough to prevent the disease from development.
There are ways to mitigate disease risk. Strong, healthy seedlings are more likely to outgrow a disease issue. However, that is easier said than done. To prevent disease issues, select disease-resistant varieties whenever possible, and follow cultural practices to keep the garden prosperous. Minimize abiotic stresses by providing optimum soil moisture and balanced fertilization. Proper spacing of plants allows good air flow between plants and rows and can keep foliar fungal diseases, such as early blight and leaf spots, under control. Rotate plants each year. Members of the same plant family are susceptible to similar diseases and should see a new spot in the garden each season. Add mulch around the base of plants to prevent soil splash, a common way for soilborne or stubble-borne diseases to infect the lower leaves of a plant. Unless a drip irrigation system is used, water plants in the morning to allow time for the leaves to dry and prevent foliar diseases. Avoiding use of a sprinkler on foliage, especially in the late hours, can also serve the purpose. Weeds can be another source of diseases and insects. For example, some weeds can serve as reservoirs for several insect-transmitted viruses that can infect homegrown vegetables. Weeds can also compete with vegetables for nutrients and sun. Good weed control will increase air movement in the garden and decrease conditions -- such as excessive moisture — that favor disease development. Remove any diseased plants from the garden to prevent the issue from spreading or allowing the organism to survive from one season to another (overwintering).
Pesticides should be the last defense available to home gardeners once all other disease prevention options have failed. Home gardeners have fewer fungicides or bactericides available to them compared to commercial growers, and these products may be less effective. Most types of vegetables can be grown most years in the home garden without the use of pesticides. The use of fungicides as a preventative measure may be an option if certain diseases have been problematic in previous years and other management options have not been effective. Organic disease and pest management is all about prevention. Organic pesticides are not effective unless their use is combined with the other methods of management outlined above.
Need more information? Contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
