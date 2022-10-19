Tall fescue is one of the most popular grasses in the mountain and upper Piedmont areas of Georgia. Its popularity relates to its ease of establishment through seeding and its green color during spring and fall, when warm-season turfgrasses are dormant and brown. Tall fescue is a perennial bunch-type grass that grows rapidly during spring and fall.

September and October are generally the best time to plant tall fescue. Earlier seeding tends to undergo excessive heat stress and seedling diseases, and later planting may not be fully established prior to winter. Seeding in December and early spring is generally not recommended because the plant does not have time to develop the deep root system needed to survive the hot summer.

