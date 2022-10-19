Tall fescue is one of the most popular grasses in the mountain and upper Piedmont areas of Georgia. Its popularity relates to its ease of establishment through seeding and its green color during spring and fall, when warm-season turfgrasses are dormant and brown. Tall fescue is a perennial bunch-type grass that grows rapidly during spring and fall.
September and October are generally the best time to plant tall fescue. Earlier seeding tends to undergo excessive heat stress and seedling diseases, and later planting may not be fully established prior to winter. Seeding in December and early spring is generally not recommended because the plant does not have time to develop the deep root system needed to survive the hot summer.
Fall is also the ideal time to plan to re-seed your existing tall fescue lawn. The soil temperatures are still warm for the seed to easily germinate and thrive in the cool season to come. During this time the air and soil temperatures are optimum for tall fescue germination. The air temperature is 70 to 80°F and soil temperatures greater than 60°F. It is better for the air and soil temperatures to be warmer than cooler for the best germination rates. Seeding tall fescue in less than ideal conditions can result in poor germination rates and thin turf. It is important to soil test your tall fescue lawn to determine lime and fertilizing needs. The ideal soil pH for a tall fescue lawn is 5.8- 6.5. This can be achieved through soil testing and amending with lime and the proper fertilizers.
Purchasing quality and fresh seed ensures success. Check the label for sell-by date, germination rate, percent of weed seed, and look for names of grass cultivars in the mix. Plant five pounds of seed per 1,000 square feet using a mechanical spreader. Divide the seed into two equal parts and spread half in one direction and the other half at a right angle to the first direction. After seeding, lightly rake or drag the area to cover the seed to a depth of about 1/4 inch, and then lightly roll the soil to firm the seedbed. Applying a straw mulch is beneficial, especially on slopes; it helps prevent erosion and retains moisture for rapid germination.
After seeding, the area will need to be watered to keep the top 1.5 inches of soil moist at all times. Depending on the weather and soil, light watering for the next seven to 21 days after seeding may be required. Wait until new grass reaches 4.5 inches before mowing at a 3-inch height. How often you need to mow will depend on how quickly the turf grows, which will vary with temperature, fertility and moisture levels. Allow clippings to fall into the turf where they will decay and release nutrients. This can reduce the need for fertilizer by 20-30%. Seed and seedlings can be damaged easily by herbicide applications. Check the label of herbicides applications before putting down seed after use. Do not apply herbicides until the new stand of grass has been mowed at least three times. So, no weed and feed products at time of seeding.
Need more information? Contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
