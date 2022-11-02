Harvesting fresh fruit from your home orchard can be a delicious way to add beauty and taste to your landscape and diet. The best time to plant fruit trees in Georgia is in the fall, according to a University of Georgia expert. “Growing fresh fruit can be rewarding and fun but can also provide its share of frustration,” said Bob Westerfield, a horticulturist with the UGA Cooperative Extension.

To start on the right path, choose an appropriate site. “Fruit trees will grow and produce in a broad range of soil types, but the best yields and longest-lived trees occur on loamy, well-drained soil,” he said. Avoid sites where water collects after a heavy rain and areas with poorly drained clay. Trees planted in full sun will yield the most fruit. A minimum of six hours of sunlight is needed for fruit trees to produce, but eight-to-10 hours is better.

