We often associate the phrase “handle with care” with delicate or breakable objects that need special attention when shipping; but it can also be applied to the handling of cattle.

Cattle should be handled with care to reduce the amount of stress on the animals and ensure their safety and the safety of the handlers. While stress as a whole is unavoidable, it is vital to minimize its effects. Stress on cattle can lead to decreased weight gain, poor reproductive efficiency and reduced immune response, as well as a host of other effects that can minimize profits. Those who work with livestock should have a basic understanding of animal handling and psychology to ensure the welfare of the cattle and people.

