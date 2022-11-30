We often associate the phrase “handle with care” with delicate or breakable objects that need special attention when shipping; but it can also be applied to the handling of cattle.
Cattle should be handled with care to reduce the amount of stress on the animals and ensure their safety and the safety of the handlers. While stress as a whole is unavoidable, it is vital to minimize its effects. Stress on cattle can lead to decreased weight gain, poor reproductive efficiency and reduced immune response, as well as a host of other effects that can minimize profits. Those who work with livestock should have a basic understanding of animal handling and psychology to ensure the welfare of the cattle and people.
Cattle don’t see well but have wide-angle vision, in excess of 300 degrees. This enables them to see behind without turning their heads. However, there is a small blind spot behind their rear. Avoid remaining in a cow’s blind spot while handling, as it will cause the animal to turn around and look at you. In close quarters you may get kicked if you get in a cow’s blind spot. When a group of cattle move, the animals maintain visual contact with each other, enabling the herd to stay together. Since cattle are a prey species they are vigilant and they fear novelty. For example, cattle moved to a new pasture may be fearful of cars passing by on the road, but soon they learn to ignore them.
Cattle do have excellent hearing. They are sensitive to and often react to loud noises. Yelling and screaming is stressful to the animals and the handlers. However, small amounts of noise can be used to assist in moving livestock.
Understanding the flight zone and point of balance of an animal is the key to easy, quiet handling. The flight zone is the cow’s safety zone or personal space and every animal has a different size area. When you penetrate the flight zone the animal will move away, and when you retreat from the flight zone the animal will stop moving. The size of the flight zone is determined by many factors, such as temperament, past experiences, and the angle of the handler’s approach. The flight zone will be larger when a handler approaches head on, and it will become smaller when the animal is confined inside a single-file alley. Cattle can be moved easily by working on the edge of the flight zone, applying and releasing pressure to make the animal move.
When working cattle in an enclosed space such as an alley or crowd pen, great care must be taken to avoid deeply penetrating the flight zone. This can result in panic, jumped fences and cattle turning back on the handler. In a single-file alley, to move an animal forward you must be behind the point of balance. The point of balance is located at the animal’s shoulder. Cattle can be moved very efficiently by walking quickly past the point of balance in the opposite direction of the desired movement.
Cattle have long memories. An animal’s previous experiences, good and bad will affect its reaction. Cattle that have been handled roughly in the past will be more stressed and difficult to handle in the future. Animals that are handled gently and with care will have little stress when handled. Working cattle should never be treated as a race. Taking the time to properly inspect facilities and equipment can be well worth the effort. If cattle are handled respecting their natural behaviors and utilizing their flight zone and point of balance, the amount of stress associated with working and moving can be greatly reduced for the cattle and handlers. Need more information? Contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or uge1191@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
