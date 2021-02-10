This time of the year, we get a lot of questions about whether it’s the right time for pruning. The timing of pruning varies with plant species. Most trees and shrubs are pruned according to their date of flowering. For example, spring-flowering plants, such as dogwood or forsythia, normally are pruned after they bloom. Pruning spring-flowering shrubs during the dormant season will remove flower buds formed the previous fall and make for a disappointing bloom. Summer-flowering plants, like crape myrtle and sweetshrub, generally are pruned during the dormant winter season. If plants are not grown for their flowers, the best time for pruning is during the dormant winter season before new growth begins in the spring. Most all fruit trees and vines are pruned during the dormant season.
Good pruning encourages plant health by strengthening central leaders, stimulating growth, maintaining good air circulation, and removing dead or diseased branches. While a lot of landscape trees and shrubs, require little pruning maintenance, pruning is vital for fruit trees if you want healthy and productive trees that generate large harvests. Let’s look at a few fruit tree pruning techniques.
The act of pruning can be physically demanding, but the key to success is good planning. Sharpen and clean your tools. Sharp blades are less traumatizing for the tree, as you don’t have to hack away to remove the branches. Similarly, clean and sanitized tools ensure the disease isn’t spread from plant to plant. Mind the angle. Choose wide angles as you cut and prune outward, in the direction you intend the limbs to grow. The goal is to create a full crown — a full crown encourages air flow and creates space for ample harvest.
The physical location of your cut will depend on the type of fruit tree you’re pruning. Trees like apples and pear are best pruned along a central leader, which is the trunk. The idea is to encourage growth primarily from the central trunk by removing branches that grow from other limbs and maintain a healthy shape. Remove about 20 percent of the previous year’s growth.
Peaches and plums prefer the “open bowl” pruning technique. This shape is similar in appearance to an opened upside — down umbrella (minus the handle) or a hand holding a softball or grapefruit. The interior of the tree is left open with branches moving outward while curving upward. Take out any branches that turn downward or grow through the middle of the tree or toward the center of the tree to maintain the “bowl” shape. With fruit trees, also consider the height of the tree and your ability to harvest fruit. Using heading cuts (removing the terminal portion of a branch) and thinning will help keep trees from getting away from you and reducing the need for a ladder to reach your fruit!
Muscadines and other grape varieties grow on year — old wood, not on new growth. Prune in late February or early March, removing all of the growth from last year back to only two-to-three buds. This will allow for fruit production while also preventing vine over-growth and reduced productivity. Regardless of whether you are tending to neglected vines or performing annual upkeep it will seem like an excessive amount of plant material is being removed.
Oftentimes, especially with plants like muscadine, “bleeding” can occur. This is not a sign of damage to the plant. It is merely water flow. It will be temporary and will not injure the plant. After pruning, the plant naturally heals itself. For fastest healing, prune close to the main branch without injuring the bark ridge or branch collar. Leaving a stub will slow healing and invite decay. Wound dressings or pruning paint are cosmetic and not recommended.
If you need more information about pruning, please contact our office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is the Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent for the Madison County Extension office.
