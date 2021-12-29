We all turn the calendar page this week from 2021 to 2022. 2021 was full of successes, failures and challenges as we try to return to a “new” normal. We often view the New Year as a time to “re-boot” and start the year fresh with new business, family and personal goals. New Year’s goals and resolutions fill all of us with hope that this next calendar year can be the best year that we have ever had. While it may be easy for us to set new goals and resolutions, keeping those same goals and resolutions throughout the year (even the first month) is very difficult. Here are a few tips to stay on track with your New Year’s resolutions and goals.
Tip #1: Have a plan. Before you can set goals and resolutions, a period of reflection is necessary. It is hard to visualize where you are going, without first looking at where you have been. What worked for you last year? What did not work last year? In order for your goals or resolutions to be met, you have to put a plan in place. A goal without a plan is just a wish. A goal without a plan is just a wish. I thought you should see that last sentence twice; it’s important.
Tip #2: Focus on the journey, not the destination. Try to focus on improving yourself every day. Instead of setting a weight loss goal to achieve by the end of the year, set a weekly weight loss goal. According to the Center for Disease Control, evidence shows that people who lose weight gradually and steadily (one-to-two lbs. per week) are more successful at keeping weight off. The thrill of hitting those small goals can give you the motivation to keep moving towards your next small goal. Take a bunch of small steps forward instead of trying to take a leap.
The problem with New Year’s resolutions, is in the name itself. Why do we need to wait for the beginning of the New Year to start improving our lives? Why do we need to start and stop goals only once per year? Start today by making a plan. If that plan changes, which it will, make a new plan. Need advice on making healthy choices, contact Madison County Extension at 706-795-2281.
Brad Averill is Madison County’s Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.
