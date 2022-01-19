The cold weather has left many of us stuck inside and maybe given us a chance to catch up on movies or relax by the fire.
However, as we face cabin fever, another crawly critter is trying desperately to seek shelter: the Asian lady beetle. The Asian lady beetle, also called a ladybug, is a notoriously unwelcome guest in homes throughout the South. In many cultures, they've come to symbolize prosperity, and it's been said that finding one of these beetles in your home signals good luck. While the symbolism may seem fortuitous, an infestation in your home can be a pain.
The Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis) was introduced to the United States in the 1970s as a means to control aphids and other pests on important crops. And they are in fact voracious predators, reducing pest populations with ease. They feed on aphids, mealybugs, whiteflies, and other soft bodied pest insects. Sounds great! However, these beetles scramble to find shelter to overwinter as the temperatures begin to drop. In many cases, their best bet to find shelter is any opening within a house: window screens, attic vents, and door jams. Also, because they are social and like to be in colonies, they will seek each other out. When one ladybug finds its way inside, it has a way of signaling to others and drawing them indoors too. Adult ladybugs can release pheromones, scented chemical flares sent out to attract other ladybugs nearby. This chemical signal can take the form of a trail, which invites other ladybugs in via the same path the first ladybug used.
First thing to do is stay calm, because ladybugs are not poisonous and will not harm your house. They eat aphids, not fabric or wood. But, if you upset them they can quickly excrete a protective smelly yellowish fluid that can stain. On rare occasions, Asian ladybugs may bite if picked up with bare hands. When threatened, they might use their chewing mouthparts to pinch the skin. These bites are not serious — the equivalent to the feeling of a pinprick — and can be avoided by wearing gloves.
Unfortunately, there are no really good ways to handle lady beetle infestations. Once they get in, they are nearly impossible to get rid of until spring when they naturally head back outdoors. You can sweep them out, being mindful of the yellow secretion they can leave. Use a vacuum cleaner on large infestations. If you want to release them outdoors, put a piece of paper towel between the vacuum hose and the collection bag as a trap.
The best way to deal with lady beetles is to prevent them entering the home in the first place. Make sure all door jams are sealed with weather stripping, all vents have fine wire mesh over them, window screens are secured, etc. This will minimize infiltration by the desperate little pests. Even though they can wreak havoc in the winter, established populations of Asian lady beetles can be very advantageous to have in your garden. Need more information? Contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
