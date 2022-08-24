With rapid urbanization happening towards the center of the state, many urban dwellers want to escape to the country to live a quiet, peaceful life or enjoy recreational opportunities on their own land. As a result, Madison County has new landowners who are looking at all the possibilities of utilizing their properties.

One question I receive often is about raising livestock. There are several things to consider and essential requirements that livestock owners need to have. These things are the minimal required: facilities (both in construction, expense and space required); labor (both time and physical effort); and animal husbandry expertise. Facilities include, but are not limited to, appropriate fencing, access to water, forages, a corral, and shade/shelter. Owning livestock, whatever the specie, is a lot of work. Animals require care and tending, often on a daily basis. There is also some minimal animal husbandry knowledge that is essential to tending livestock. Signs of health problems, how to handle, nutritional needs, and animal behaviors are just some of the information that is vital to keeping animals safe and healthy

