With rapid urbanization happening towards the center of the state, many urban dwellers want to escape to the country to live a quiet, peaceful life or enjoy recreational opportunities on their own land. As a result, Madison County has new landowners who are looking at all the possibilities of utilizing their properties.
One question I receive often is about raising livestock. There are several things to consider and essential requirements that livestock owners need to have. These things are the minimal required: facilities (both in construction, expense and space required); labor (both time and physical effort); and animal husbandry expertise. Facilities include, but are not limited to, appropriate fencing, access to water, forages, a corral, and shade/shelter. Owning livestock, whatever the specie, is a lot of work. Animals require care and tending, often on a daily basis. There is also some minimal animal husbandry knowledge that is essential to tending livestock. Signs of health problems, how to handle, nutritional needs, and animal behaviors are just some of the information that is vital to keeping animals safe and healthy
The most important concern of any landowner, big or small, is good stewardship of the land. Livestock production almost always depend, at least to some degree, on having forage for the animals to eat. As a livestock producer, forage is your primary product. No livestock enterprise can be economically viable for long if grazing destroys the forage growing on the land.
Because livestock enterprises depend upon forage, the most critical decision you may make is the appropriate stocking rate for your land. Stocking rate is the number of animals per unit area of land. It is typically expressed as acres per animal unit. Though stocking rate depends on the intensity of grazing management, most pastures would be approximately 2 acres per animal unit. Since not all animals are the same size or consume the same amount of forage, animal unit equivalents (AUE) have been developed to assist with the approximate stocking rate based on kind, class and size of animal. For example, a 1,000-pound cow is equal to 1.00 AUE, but a mature sheep or goat is equal to 0.20 AUE. Therefore, you could maintain one cow on 2 acres of pasture or five sheep/goats. Horses, on the other hand, have an AUE of 1.25-2.00 meaning more than 2 acres are required to maintain one. There certainly are other factors that will influence stocking rate including forage type and management, but this gives landowners a place to start.
Landowners who graze too many animals for a long period of time will destroy the productivity of their land. Overgrazing can cause desirable, nutritious plants to disappear and undesirable plants to multiply. This results in the need for costly supplemental feed for livestock. Overgrazing can also lead to loss of topsoil and increases soil compaction.
Doing your homework, researching options and carefully budgeting your resources are vital to becoming a successful livestock owner. Whether your goal is to produce food for your family, make a profitable enterprise, or you just want pets, it is important to be a responsible livestock owner and provide the things necessary for their survival. UGA has lots of information available for livestock ownership. Go to https://extension.uga.edu/, to see the available publications. If you need more information, contact me at clh@uga.edu or 706-795-2281.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
