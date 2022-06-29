As I checked the U.S. Drought Monitor today, something jumped out at me, over 85% of the state of Georgia is labeled at abnormally dry or in moderate drought. Combine that with abnormally high temperatures and little to no rain in the forecast and that is a recipe for some serious weather conditions. The seasonal outlook predicts part of the state to stay in drought conditions. This can have devastating effects on livestock producers and pastures. If you haven’t already, now is the time to start implementing good management so that drought effects can be minimized.
There are strategies to help mitigate drought conditions for pastures and hopefully have them come out the other side in decent condition. The most important thing to do is to develop a plan before things get out of hand and extreme conditions force you to do something costly. Here are some things to think about:
How will you protect drought-stressed grasses? Drought conditions stifle pasture productivity. Lack of moisture suppresses plant growth and reduces root development. Without adequate root structure, plants are unable to extract moisture and nutrients from the soil, which further limits plant growth. Drought reduces forage growth in pastures. If pastures exit the drought in poor condition, the road to recovery is much longer. When drought comes and forage is in short supply, it is tempting to continue to graze until all the forage is gone. Pasture plants need a rest from grazing to restore their energy reserves. Reduced plant growth during drought means rest periods will be longer. Implementing rotational grazing or further dividing existing rotational grazing systems are going to be vital to giving grasses adequate rest periods to recover.
What will you supplement with, if needed? If pasture management isn’t enough and it comes to the point where livestock need supplementation, you need to know what and where you will feed. Hay or stored forages are an option, but just like using it in the winter, knowing its forage quality is key to meeting animal needs. When pastures get short, the best option might be to dry lot cows or restrict their pasture access.
How will you reduce stocking rates? Many times drought conditions lead to some tough decisions about how to reduce the number of head. Consider early weaning your calves. This strategy can reduce pressure on the pasture by 25% to 35%. Additionally, this practice will reduce the cow’s nutritional demand by 30% to 40%. It is also a good practice to identify late calving, unsound and poor producing cows and cull them from the herd. Making strategic and strict culling decisions can help minimize stocking rates. It certainly makes the decision easier when cull cow prices are high.
Developing a drought strategy now will help protect your pastures and make those decisions easier when and if the time comes. I hope that we’ll get some rain, but it is better to be prepared. There are numerous UGA Extension publications dealing with drought issues. If you have questions, please contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
