Aquatic plants are natural and important components of the pond environment. Microscopic plants (algae) form the base of the aquatic food chain. Larger algae and plants provide habitat for fish and food organisms, and all plants produce oxygen as they photosynthesize during the daylight hours. However, excessive growths of these plants can have a detrimental effect on a body of water and its inhabitants. Many ponds, lakes, and drainage ditches are shallow and nutrient-enriched and provide ideal conditions for abundant weed growth. There are five basic control approaches: preventive, mechanical, biological, habitat alteration, and chemical method of control.
Good control always begins with prevention. Many aquatic weeds and/or their seeds are carried into a pond by wind, birds, fish introduction, and fishermen. These weeds infest a pond only if the water conditions are just right. This usually means that nutrients are entering the pond from runoff or stream inflow. There are ways to help prevent serious weed infestations. Do not fertilize a pond that already has a weed problem. Maintain a good sod and grass cover around the pond. This will help prevent runoff and erosion. Do not fertilize the turf directly around the pond. Do not allow livestock access to a pond except under conditions of extreme heat. Check septic tanks for possible leakage or seepage into the pond. All of these measures will help prevent weed growth.
Even with preventive measures, many ponds still have severe weed infestations. Hand-pulling the weeds or dredging the pond are possible methods of control. But often the infestation is so severe that these methods are impractical or uneconomical.
Triploid sterile grass carp are considered a natural biological method for controlling aquatic vegetation and macro-algae. Grass carp feeding habits are fairly selective. They prefer softer, pliable aquatic vegetation. This desire for delicate vegetation reduces tendencies to eat most emergent and floating aquatic vegetation species. However, if stocked at a proper rate, at correct sizes, targeting proper plant species, and the right time, good vegetation control can occur.
Certain methods of manipulating or altering the aquatic environment can be effective in controlling aquatic weeds. One of the more successful methods is the drawdown technique in which water levels are lowered over the winter. Exposure of the sediments in the shallow areas of a lake or pond to alternate freezing and thawing action will kill the underground rhizomes of many aquatic weeds.
Other types of habitat manipulation utilizing dyes that inhibit light penetration through the water. The dye intercepts light normally used for photosynthesis by underwater plants. The dye can only be effective if its concentration is maintained.
For most aquatic weed problems, properly-used herbicides control vegetation without harming the fish. Aquatic herbicides are effective and commonly used means of controlling aquatic vegetation. There are important considerations before buying and applying an herbicide for aquatic weed control. Properly identity the weed. Choose the correct herbicide labeled for aquatic use. Use the correct dosage and timing for application. Make sure the water temperature is warm enough for effective control. Sometimes, retreatment is necessary.
Need more information on controlling aquatic weeds or help identifying a weed, contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resource Agent.
