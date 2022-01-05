The United States produces more than 57 million acres of forage crops that are harvested for hay, according to the USDA.
Annual production from this acreage is over 140 million tons of hay valued at more than $18 billion. Hay is the most widely grown mechanically-harvested agronomic crop in the United States. Hay is big business! And a vital part of feeding livestock through the winter months. It is estimated that more than half of the annual cost of feeding a beef cow is winter feeding. For many producers, it’s the single largest expense in running a cow. This is due to the cost of machinery, fertilizer, fuel, and labor to make, store and feed the hay. The objective of any hay-feeding program is to provide adequate quantities of high-quality hay to meet livestock needs. Therefore, it is critical to maximize feeding efficiency and minimize the waste in storing and feeding hay. Let’s consider some of the options available to help achieve these goals.
Poor storage and feeding techniques can result in losses upwards toward 50 percent of the hay that was harvested in the field. This is particularly true with round bales stored outside in high rainfall areas. Research conducted at the University of Tennessee (UT) studied hay losses in storage. The research compared different methods of storing large round bales of grass hay.
The hay was cut and baled in June in Moore County, Tennessee. The bales were weighed at the time of harvest and storage, then weighed again the following January at the time of winter feeding. Different storage methods were used and testing indicated the level of loss using each. Here’s how various storage methods of large round bales fared in the UT research: Stored on the ground with no cover – 37-percent loss; Stored on tires with no cover – 29-percent loss; Stored on the ground and covered – 29-percent loss; Stored on tires and covered – 8-percent loss; net wrapped and, on the ground, - 19-percent loss; Stored in the barn – six-percent loss.
The research shows that significant quantities of loss were incurred depending on the type of storage method selected. Many producers do not realize how expensive this can become or how large their losses really are. Losses were reduced significantly by getting bales off the ground and protecting from weather.
On many farms, hay-feeding losses are as high as storage losses. This is true because as the amount of weathered hay increases, animal refusal also increases. Some hay losses during feeding can be expected with any feeding system, but the amount of loss varies with the system used. Feeding losses include trampling, leaf shatter, fecal and urine contamination, and refusal. Here are some helpful hints to avoid feeding losses:
1. Minimize waste: Feeding hay in small amounts limits trampling and spoilage. Feeding hay in a rack or a "hay ring" also limits the opportunity that animals have to trample or soil hay, and will reduce waste substantially.
2. Feed hay in well-drained areas – Standing in mud and water increases the stress levels. One option is to move hay-feeding areas around the farm. This minimizes the damage to any one area of the pasture. It also spreads nutrients over a larger area where cattle congregate at feeders. If you intend to feed hay in one location, provide a footing such as crushed gravel or concrete. This will help minimize mud.
Hay is one of the most widely used winter supplements of any livestock program. With the cost of inputs required to make hay, it is important for producers to minimize storage and feeding losses to the greatest extent possible. Hay can provide needed nutrients for animals. However, livestock producers must pay close attention to the quality of the hay and also strive to reduce losses. For more information contact us at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is the Madison County Extension Service Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
