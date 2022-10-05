When the temps and leaves start to fall, many homeowners rush to fill and decorate their porches with the beautiful fall colors of the chrysanthemum. Chrysanthemums are one of the easiest perennials to grow. Though they are not specific to any season, Chrysanthemums (aka mums) are showstoppers in the fall, blooming well after other garden plants have stopped for the season.
There are many varieties of chrysanthemums that provide a multitude of options for height, color, flower size, and time of bloom. You can pick and choose to fit your needs. If you decorate with pumpkins and gourds, chose orange, yellow and creamy white mums. For a yard that has a lot of green foliage, try bright pinks, lavenders, whites, or reds.
Mums can be perennial in our area if we don’t have a really harsh winter. You can try to overwinter fall mums, but first they must make it past the fall. A lot of people “kill” their mums before fall is even over by not watering them, overwatering them, or buying a stressed plant in the first place. So here are some pointers to help you take care of your annual mums (just for the season) and your “potential” perennial mums.
First, buy a strong plant. A plant that has been continually stressed from repeated drying and overwatering is more likely to die when you bring it home. Look for sturdy plants with deep green leaves.
Second, repot your mum when you get it home. Roots may be “pot-bound,” meaning roots aren’t spaced properly and have grown together tightly at the bottom of the pot. Get a slightly bigger pot and add some soil to the bottom. Break up those roots by rubbing them and then add the plant to the pot, filling fresh soil around the root ball. Do not pack soil too tightly and then water until it drains from the bottom. You can also plant your mums in your flower beds. To do this, dig a hole that is twice as big across and same size deep as the root ball. Again, make sure to break up roots. Backfill with soil from hole and any extra bagged soil as needed. A layer of light mulch will help keep soil moist.
Third, make sure the mums receive enough sunlight. If your porch is fully shaded, try moving your planters into the sun during the day when you aren’t at home, then move them back to the porch when you get back. Make sure you plant in a mostly sunny location if planting in the ground or permanent planters.
Fourth, mums don’t like for the soil to get completely dry. To gauge soil moisture, stick your finger down into the soil up to the second knuckle; if it is dry up to there, water it. You can also the weight of the pot to judge moisture. Pick up your pot; if it is pretty light, water it
Finally, deadheading can lead to new blooms. Remove spent flower heads with pruners/ sharp scissors to encourage new blooms. Prune back to three-to-four inches above ground in spring for mums that you’ve overwintered.
Potted fall mums make such a great addition to your home’s curb appeal and really are the best way to add charm to your fall outdoor decorations or your front porch. Taking care of your mums with these simple tips, will be your best bet for getting your fall mums to last longer.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
