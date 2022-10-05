When the temps and leaves start to fall, many homeowners rush to fill and decorate their porches with the beautiful fall colors of the chrysanthemum. Chrysanthemums are one of the easiest perennials to grow. Though they are not specific to any season, Chrysanthemums (aka mums) are showstoppers in the fall, blooming well after other garden plants have stopped for the season.

There are many varieties of chrysanthemums that provide a multitude of options for height, color, flower size, and time of bloom. You can pick and choose to fit your needs. If you decorate with pumpkins and gourds, chose orange, yellow and creamy white mums. For a yard that has a lot of green foliage, try bright pinks, lavenders, whites, or reds.

