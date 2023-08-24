The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA), in coordination with the USDA and the University of Georgia, announced the confirmation of the non-native Yellow-Legged Hornet (Vespa velutina) in Savannah, Georgia, on Aug. 9. This is the first confirmed sighting of this hornet in Georgia. The Yellow-Legged Hornet is originally from Southeast Asia and can be found in France and Western Europe. The presence of this hornet poses a risk to honeybees and other pollinators in the state. Also, just like any other stinging insect, the Yellow-Legged Hornet is a sting risk for people and pets, especially anyone who suffers from allergic anaphylaxis.
The Yellow-Legged Hornet is a wasp species that build nests above ground, often in trees, that can become large enough to house about 6,000 workers. The adults grow to be about 2cm long with a narrow waist, yellow stripe on fourth abdominal segment, and yellow color on the bottom half of its legs.
