Find solutions to those roadblocks that get in the way of participating in physical activity
•Roadblock #1: I don't have a 30-60-minute block of time.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Find solutions to those roadblocks that get in the way of participating in physical activity
•Roadblock #1: I don't have a 30-60-minute block of time.
Solutions: Do five-to-10 minutes of physical activity at a time. Spread several smaller sessions of activity throughout your day. Make movement part of your daily routine: take the stairs, park on the other end of the parking lot, etc.
•Roadblock #2: I’m not that motivated or interested.
Solution: Make exercising a social event-involve your family and friends. Make a list of the people who can support your efforts to be physically active. Plan fun physical activities that allow you to spend quality time together and help you stay on track.
•Roadblock #3: It's too cold, hot, or rainy.
Solutions: Wear appropriate gear. Make sure to prepare for the weather as a rain jacket, sunscreen, or winter clothes will protect you and eliminate the excuse to not exercise. If weather becomes extreme, have a backup indoor plan to meet your exercise goals.
•Roadblock #4: I’m afraid it will cost too much.
Solutions: Check out your local recreation or community centers-they sometimes offer inexpensive classes, or choose activities that do not require special and costly equipment. Walking is always free!
Starting Nov. 14, we will be hosting our third session of Walk-a-Weigh #30for30 on Facebook. The concept is simple. Walk for 30 minutes per day for 30 straight days and post a picture of your daily walking/physical activity. Our group that started right here in Madison County has over 1,400 members from 26 different states. Scan the QR code below with your phone camera to join our supportive group.
Bradley Averill is Madison County Extension Services Family and Consumer Sciences agent.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.