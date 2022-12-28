The joy and beauty a real Christmas tree can bring to the holiday season is enjoyed by many homes. But, when the holidays are over and the needles begin to fall from your natural Christmas tree, what do you do with it? You can continue to spread holiday cheer by returning your tree to nature. Here are a few creative ways you can repurpose and recycle your tree this year.
No matter how you choose to repurpose your tree, make sure it is free from ornaments and decorations. Do not recycle trees that have been sprayed with “fake” snow or treated with chemicals.
Use the tree for mulch. Trees can be chipped for mulch and pruned boughs can be placed over perennials for winter protection.
Create a habitat for fish. Throwing used Christmas trees in ponds is a great way to recycle the tree and provide a fish habitat to your pond. The small branches provide hiding spots for small fish to escape from larger predators. You should only add Christmas trees to your ponds or other private ponds with the permission of the pond owner. While they do provide great habitats for fish, they can be a nuisance for fishing as hooks and lines may get caught on branches. It is recommended to keep the trees away from popular fishing areas like docks.
Provide cover for wildlife. Used Christmas trees can also provide an important hiding place for wildlife. Simply placing your tree in a field or wooded area laying down will create the start of a brush pile. Teaming up with your neighbors and adding multiple trees together will create a larger brush pile with more places for wildlife to hide. Rabbits, quail, songbirds and other animals will use these areas to escape from cold temperatures and predators. Be sure to think about the placement of used trees as they will take a few years to decompose.
Redecorate for the birds. Another option for homeowners is to place your tree outside standing up, anchor it to the ground and decorate with birdseed ornaments. The tree will act as cover for songbirds throughout the winter and the birdseed ornaments will provide a food source. A popular and easy birdseed ornament might include placing peanut butter and birdseed on a pinecone.
After the holidays, Christmas trees can be disposed of or recycled in many ways. It is important not to burn Christmas trees. Dry, evergreen branches literally explode when burned and could cause a house fire. Also, burning the tree may contribute to the buildup of creosote and lead to a flue fire.
I hope that each of you had a memorable and special holiday and are ready to tackle a new year. Our office is closed through the holiday and reopen on January 3. On a sad note, I will be leaving Madison County Extension at the end of the year, as I have accepted another position with UGA Extension. The Madison County Extension Office will still be available to help and answer your questions in the transition as my position is being refilled. I have very much enjoyed serving as the county agent here and will remain a resident in the county. I wish you all the very best 2023 has to offer!
To contact the Madison County Extension Office call 706-795-2281 or email uge1191@uga.edu.
Carole Knight has served as Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
