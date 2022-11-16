Now that we’ve had some cooler temperatures to go along with shorter days, our landscapes are being covered with fallen leaves. Those leaves create a blanket of opportunity.
Yes, I said opportunity. It doesn’t have to be an annual battle of what to do with them, there are lots of possibilities. Each autumn homeowners rake leaves into piles, bag them up, and haul them away. But wait a minute; leaves have a lot of potential. Leaves can provide a storehouse of protection, cover, and nutrient recycling. Leaves are just waiting to be put to good use! Below are a few simple, yet beneficial ways leaves may be used or dealt with.
Mow over a light layer of leaves. If you only have a light covering of leaves in your lawn, they can be mowed. It’s best to mow leaves when they are dry, so they don’t clump together and make it more difficult to mow. When mowing leaves, make sure you can see the grass beneath the cut-up leaves. If the leaf layer is too thick, it can smother and kill the grass. By mowing the leaves and chopping them into small pieces, they will drop between the blades of grass to the soil surface. Once there, microbes can begin to break them down. As the leaves are broken down, they will contribute to the organic matter present in soils and nutrients will be released for turf to utilize.
Add leaves into garden beds. If you have too many leaves to mow, add them to your garden beds. Adding a 6 to 8-inch layer of leaves and incorporating them into garden soils by tilling can help improve the soil by increasing organic matter. In heavy clay soils, this will help with drainage and aeration, and in sandy soils, it will improve the soil’s ability to hold onto water and nutrients. If you decide to incorporate leaves into garden beds, it's best to do this in the fall. This will allow for plenty of time for the leaves to break down before you plant in spring. Leaves have a high carbon-to-nitrogen ratio and can take a while to break down. If you want to speed up the decomposition process, add some fertilizer to the soil after the leaves have been incorporated.
Use the leaves as mulch. Leaves can also be used as a mulch in vegetable gardens, flower beds, and around trees and shrubs. Leaves have good insulating potential when used as an overwintering cover, whether chopped or whole, for fall-planted root crops and perennials. The insulation helps moderate the soil temperatures in more severe winter seasons.
Use leaves in composting. If you’ve ever done any composting, you know how valuable leaves can be as a 'brown' material. Compost is a dark, crumbly, and earthy-smelling form of organic matter that has gone through a natural decomposition process. If you have a garden, lawn, trees, shrubs, or even planter boxes or houseplants, you have a use for compost.
Use those leaves as winter cover for pollinators and other invertebrates. Leaves are can provide a protective habitat for valuable insects. Combining leaves with standing dead plant material provides terrific overwintering sites.
While we often dread the appearance of leaves in our yards, they are a valuable and free resource for our landscapes. Before you use up all of your leaves, take some time to make a big pile of them, and relive your childhood. Need more information? Contact our office at 706-795-2281 or uge1191@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.