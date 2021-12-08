While the poinsettia remains the most popular holiday plant, a healthy Christmas cactus in full bloom makes a great gift or decoration. Christmas cactus is easy to care for and can be grown indoors throughout the year. The flowers range in color from yellow, salmon, pink, fuchsia, and white or combinations of those colors.
Did you know that there is also a Thanksgiving cactus? Many cactus owners think that their Christmas cactus is an early bloomer but in fact they have a Thanksgiving cactus. Thanksgiving cactus (Schlumbergera truncata) and Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera x buckleyi) are popular, fall and winter flowering houseplants native to Brazil. Thanksgiving cacti normally flower near Thanksgiving approximately a month before Christmas cacti bloom. Another member of the group sold as holiday cacti is the Easter cactus (Rhipsalidopsis gaertneri), which flowers primarily in the spring and occasionally throughout the year with pink or red flowers. To distinguish between the Thanksgiving and Christmas cacti, look at the shape of the flattened stem segments. On the Thanksgiving cactus, these stem segments each have two-to-four saw-toothed serrations or projections along the margins. The stem margins on the Christmas cactus are more rounded.
Christmas and Thanksgiving cacti are a succulent plant and can store a reasonable quantity of water in the leaves. However, it is not as drought tolerant as you think. Water thoroughly when the top half of the potting mix feels dry. The length of time between watering will vary with the air temperature, amount of light, rate of growth and relative humidity. Humidity is important to the cactus. Place the container on a tray of pebbles filled with water to increase humidity around the plant. Continue caring for the plant this way until the plant finishes blooming. After blooming is done, let the plant rest by withholding water for six weeks and then resume watering normally. As tender growth appears in the spring, transfer the plant to a new container if needed or top-dress with fresh growing mix. Well‑drained potting mix is a must. Use a commercially packaged potting mix for succulent plants. Plants should be repotted every two or three years or whenever the container is filled with roots. Plants that appear unhealthy can be repotted any time of year.
Holiday cactus can be moved outdoors in spring/summer but should be kept in a partial to full shaded area. Full sunlight is beneficial during fall and winter, but bright sun during the summer months can make plants look pale and yellow. Some growers move plants to the shade of a porch or patio for the summer. During summer, water to keep the growing mix moist after it dries on top. When fall arrives in September, move the plant indoors. The secret of good flower bud production during the fall involves temperature regulation and photoperiod (length of day and night) control. To initiate flower buds the plants need bright light and long nights. Fourteen hours or more of continuous darkness each day is required before flower bud set will occur. Fall growing temperatures should be kept between 60 and 68°F.
Holiday cacti are easy to propagate by cuttings, which are taken in May or June, so you can share these flowering beauties. If you are looking to fill your home with festive, indoor plants for the holiday season, the Holiday cactus might be what you’re looking for. With proper care, Holiday cactus is a gift that gives for many years. For more information, contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is the Ag and Natural Resources Agent for the Madison County Extension Service.
