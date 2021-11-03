Every aspiring gardener wants to grow the most successful and beautiful plants possible. Homeowners want their lawn to be green and weed free. Forage and crop producers want the most yield from their fields. But to do all of that, one must have the correct soil pH.
The soil pH value is a measure of soil acidity or alkalinity. It is the measure of hydrogen ion activity in the soil. Think back to chemistry class. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with 7 as neutral. Numbers less than 7 indicate acidity while numbers greater than 7 indicate alkalinity. The pH scale is logarithmic; a soil with a pH of 5.0 is 10 times more acidic that one with a pH of 6.0 and 100 times more than a pH of 7.0.
So, why is soil pH so important? The major impact that extremes in pH have on plant growth is related to the availability of plant nutrients or the soil concentration of plant-toxic minerals. The activity of hydrogen and hydroxide can bind up nutrients that plants need by bonding with other soil ions. For example, at a soil pH of 5.0 much of the nitrogen fertilizer you add to the soil won’t be available to be absorbed by your plants! In highly acid soils, aluminum and manganese can become more available and more toxic to the plant. Also, at low pH values, calcium, phosphorus and magnesium are less available to the plant. At pH values of 6.5 and above, phosphorus and most of the micronutrients become less available.
Plants thrive best in different soil pH ranges. Azaleas, rhododendrons, blueberries and conifers thrive best in acid soils (pH 5.0 to 5.5). Vegetables, grasses and most ornamentals do best in slightly acidic soils (pH 6.0 to 6.5). Soil pH values above or below these ranges may result in less vigorous growth and nutrient deficiencies.
The pH value of a soil is influenced by the kinds of parent materials from which the soil was formed. Rainfall also affects soil pH. Water passing through the soil leaches basic nutrients such as calcium and magnesium from the soil. They are replaced by acidic elements such as aluminum and iron. For this reason, soils formed under high rainfall conditions are more acidic than those formed under dry conditions. Application of fertilizers containing ammonium or urea speeds up the rate at which acidity develops. The decomposition of organic matter also adds to soil acidity.
Correcting soil pH is a relatively straightforward process. Spreading lime can increase the soil pH and adding sulfur can decrease it. Before spreading, however, it is important to know where you are starting. A soil test can tell you that. Having a soil sample tested will allow you to accurately apply the correct amounts of soil amendments to meet plant needs.
A routine soil test, which provides results on soil pH, major plant nutrients, and recommendations, will cost $8 per sample through the UGA labs. Lawn, ornamental areas, and pastures need to be sampled every two to three years. Vegetable gardens and hay/crop fields should be sampled every one-to-two years. The cost and effort of proper soil sampling will pay greater dividends in plant health and efficient use of fertilizer over the long term. If you have questions about soil pH and sampling, please contact me at clh@uga.edu or 706-795-2281.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.