As the end of summer looms, one of the season’s most noticeable insects hits its stride.

The fall webworm, or Hyphantria cunea, is webbing the end of branches all over the county. A big, showy bag of webbing appears over the end of a branch on a shade, fruit or ornamental tree. Inside, the hungry fall webworms are devouring the leaves. Because of their high visibility, frightened tree-owners worry about the health of their trees. This damage occurs late in the summer shortly before the trees normally drop their leaves for fall. Therefore, fall webworms very rarely do serious damage to trees. In most cases the trees will grow their leaves back the following spring. On rare occasions, a tree that is already highly stressed may be further weakened by fall webworm damage. However, most trees, even heavily infested trees, are minimally affected and show no signs of damage the following spring.

