As the end of summer looms, one of the season’s most noticeable insects hits its stride.
The fall webworm, or Hyphantria cunea, is webbing the end of branches all over the county. A big, showy bag of webbing appears over the end of a branch on a shade, fruit or ornamental tree. Inside, the hungry fall webworms are devouring the leaves. Because of their high visibility, frightened tree-owners worry about the health of their trees. This damage occurs late in the summer shortly before the trees normally drop their leaves for fall. Therefore, fall webworms very rarely do serious damage to trees. In most cases the trees will grow their leaves back the following spring. On rare occasions, a tree that is already highly stressed may be further weakened by fall webworm damage. However, most trees, even heavily infested trees, are minimally affected and show no signs of damage the following spring.
The fall webworm is known to feed on more than 600 species of plants, including row crops, herbaceous plants, shrubs, fruit, and ornamental trees in orchards, nurseries, and landscapes. Most commonly, I receive questions about the webs in pecan trees.
The white, hairy, female moth deposits approximately 600 eggs on the underside of leaves in masses covered with white hairs from her own body. The eggs hatch within a week, revealing dark-headed larvae covered with fine hair. Almost immediately, the larvae begin working together to construct a silken web over a branch tip, where they begin to feed. Initially, they skeletonize the leaves inside the web, but as the larvae develop, the webbing expands and covers more foliage on the tree branch. Their lives as larvae are usually about six weeks, but long after they have left, the webs remain. If the web is white, it is new. If it is tan or brown, there are no larvae there.
Mature caterpillars leave the web to pupate under bark crevices, soil, or stones. The pupal period may range from 12 to 80 days, depending on environmental conditions, followed by adult moth emergence. Webs can last into the winter before falling out of the tree during a rain or windstorm.
If you can’t stand the sight of the webbing, and you feel the need to control, there are a few options. Many beneficials, like spiders, insect predators, lizards and birds, will feed on the larvae if given the chance. Disrupting the protective webbing usually leads to death of all or most of the caterpillars inside, so any nests within reach of a long pole can be torn open as a control measure.
Since fall webworms construct such good webbing, pesticides that are sprayed are generally worthless and just repel off. It would be necessary to tear a hole in the webbing to penetrate the inside and get contact with the larvae. If you are close enough for this, the trusty stick is a safer solution.
Consider fall webworms as a showy display to herald summer’s passing. A big, white webby bag on the end of branches flagging the end of the season. If you need more information, please contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
