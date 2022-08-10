Pollination, or the transfer of pollen from male to female parts of the same or a different flower, is necessary to produce fruit and seed in many horticultural crops.
Somewhere between 75% and 95% of all flowering plants on the earth need help with pollination — they need pollinators. Pollinators provide pollination services to over 180,000 different plant species and more than 1,200 crops. That means that one out of every three bites of food you eat is there because of pollinators. In addition to the food that we eat, pollinators support healthy ecosystems that clean the air, stabilize soils, protect from severe weather and support other wildlife.
Pollinators include honeybees and many native bees, such as sweat bees, mason bees, digger bees, leaf cutter bees, carpenter bees, and bumble bees. Certain flies, butterflies, moths, beetles, wasps, and even hummingbirds also serve as pollinators. They visit flowers to drink nectar or feed off of pollen and transport pollen grains as they move from spot to spot. The problem: insect pollinator populations are decreasing. Not only in population, but also in diversity. Pollinators face the increasing challenges of habitat loss, parasite and disease pressure, and the unintended consequences of pesticide misuse. Research from UGA is helping to identify not only the reasons behind the decline, but also what homeowners can do to help them. So, what can you do to help?
We can support pollinator populations by providing floral resources, nesting areas, moisture sources, and open areas where butterflies can bask in the sun and ground-dwelling bees can nest. Even the smallest landscape, when thoughtfully managed, can aid pollinators. Pollinator-friendly garden plants can provide not only nectar and pollen, but also food — in the form of foliage for immature butterflies. Bee forage plants can bloom season-long with careful plant selection appropriate to the region. A combination of herbaceous perennial and annual plants, trees, and shrubs can provide valuable resources to bees and other pollinators. Even grasses can be used by bees as a pollen source, while crape myrtles can provide a later season resource for pollinators.
Another way to help protect pollinators is to think of pesticide use as the last step in combatting a pest problem, not the first. The use of an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) approach is key to reducing pesticide use. Many pests can be controlled through cultural or manual techniques. If using a pesticide is warranted, then using it judiciously, following label directions and with good handling and application practices is necessary.
This week, on Aug. 19 and 20, Georgia residents are invited to participate in the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, sponsored by UGA Extension. The Great Georgia Pollinator Census is held annually to evaluate pollinator populations and build awareness across the state. To participate, go to the website and download a counting sheet. Then choose a favorite pollinator plant — a plant from your garden that shows insect activity, for example — for counting. You should count and identify the insects that land on the flowers of that plant for 15 minutes. To make sure your counts are included in the database, visit this website again, where you will find a pop-up prompting you to add your information. To learn more about pollinators and the Great Georgia Pollinator Census visit https://ggapc.org/. You can also contact me at clh@uga.edu or 706-795-2281.
Carole Knight is the Madison County Extension Agent for Ag and Natural Resources.
