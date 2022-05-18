If you were like me growing up around the farm, you couldn’t wait till you got old enough to have the responsibility of cutting the hay crop. Riding that tractor and mower, smelling that fresh mowed grass, knowing that the livestock were going to enjoy that hay when winter arrived. It became a rite of passage. But the big decision was always, “when is the best time to mow?”
There are a lot of factors that go into determining when the best time to cut hay is. First, is what type of forage you have and when it hits maturity. No single factor affects quality more than the maturity of that forage when it is harvested. For bermudagrass the first cutting in the spring should be when grass has greened up and reached 12-to-16 inches tall. Then, each subsequent cutting is at 3.5 to 5-week intervals. This will be highly dependent on fertility and moisture. For tall fescue, ryegrass and orchardgrass, cutting at the mid to late boot stage is ideal. Succeeding cuttings are made at 10-to-12 inches of regrowth. Alfalfa is best cut at 10-to-20% bloom. As all of these forages mature, they accumulate more fiber in their stems and leaves, which lowers their digestibility. Cutting the forage at the optimal maturity will help maximize available nutrient content and minimize the fiber content that makes forages indigestible, lowering quality.
The next timing to consider is what time of day is ideal to mow hay. Now as for nutrient value, the plants sugar content is highest at about dusk, but because of moisture levels and maximizing our drying time, we usually don’t want to cut hay at night. The best time is to start as soon as the dew is dried off in the morning. You are not going to lose that much sugar content and you will maximize drying time.
Summertime rain showers are often unpredictable. Constantly watching the weather forecast to decide on whether to mow or not to mow can make anyone crazy. Getting a rain shower on a cutting of hay that’s been mowed can reduce nutrient content, but waiting and letting that forage get too mature can sometimes have even bigger detrimental effects. If we get half an inch of rain on the hay we have a 1% drop in TDN (energy). However, research has shown that for every day after four weeks of peak maturity we lose .5% point of TDN. Therefore, a week’s delay in cutting due to rain would result in a 3.5% drop in TDN. The bottom line is — if the hay is ready put it on the ground.
The last timing to consider is drying time. When you mow make sure your cutter is laying the widest swath possible. This enhances drying. If the hay is thick, come back within two-to-four hours and ted it to break up clumps and increase air movement. Don’t overwork the hay, especially if it is alfalfa or clovers. You lose leaf material where all the good nutrients are. If you need to ted the next day, start when there is dew on the hay to reduce leaf shatter. Making sure that the hay has reached the optimum moisture level before baling will help avoid spoilage losses and reduce the risk of spontaneous combustion. The recommended moisture content for round bales is 15% and square bales are 18%. Make sure to check this before baling and before storage to avoid fire hazard.
So now you are all grown up. It’s your job to mow the hay and make the decision as to when the timing is right. Making the right decisions can mean the difference between preserving a quality forage or not. If you have questions or need more information, please contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is the Madison County Extension Service Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
