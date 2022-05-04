What comes to mind when you think of your home garden? I always envision juicy tomatoes ripening on the vine. My home garden is simply not complete without tomato plants. It can be a little challenging sometimes to keep tomatoes healthy, but no other vegetable comes close to bearing as much in a limited space. Having productive and healthy tomato plants starts at planting.
Be sure to select only healthy transplants for planting in the garden. Tomato plants should be planted deep. Tomatoes can develop roots all along their stems so plant them deeply to encourage a strong root system. Set the transplants in the soil to the first set of true leaves. Firm the soil around the plants to force out any air pockets. Spacing is also very important. Plants that are too close together, when large, will have higher incidence of disease. This is because of reduced air flow and higher humidity in the rows. If plants are to be staked or trellised, space them 24 inches apart in rows that are four-to-six feet apart. Although it requires more work initially, staking makes caring for tomatoes easier and keeps the plant’s leaves from contacting the ground and possibly introducing disease. This in turn produces higher quality tomatoes.
Let’s talk pruning. Pruning tomatoes should start at planting time as you remove all lower stems that will come in contact with the soil, thereby preventing the possibility of disease transmission. As the tomatoes are beginning to develop, remove any drooping limbs that are close to the soil surface. Sharp, scissor-type hand clippers are the best tool for tomato pruning. Eliminating sucker shoots is one way to increase energy to the plant’s fruit production and also increase air flow. Selective nonbearing branches may also be removed to allow more sun and air to reach the plant, which can help with disease control. Pruning early damaged or diseased leaves or branches is also essential for good health management. Be sure to remove the clippings from the garden; don’t just drop at the base of the plant. Leaving clippings on the ground can contribute to further disease problems. One other measure of disease or virus control is to spray your clippers with a disinfectant containing alcohol between pruning plants. While pruning tomatoes is often a good cultural practice, take care not to remove too much foliage. The tomato fruit itself prefers to be shaded, and if exposed to full sunlight, may develop scald.
There are several different methods to stake tomatoes. Staking tomatoes provides support to help keep plants off the ground while assisting in their upward growth habit. Because many diseases and insects start at the ground level, using a structured system to keep them away from ground contact is important. Whatever method of staking you choose, it should provide a strong structure that will hold up to the elements and last the entire growing season. Tomato structures should be made of durable, weather-resistant materials that can preferably last for several seasons. Gardeners should also consider the ease of installation, the maintenance required, and the cost of materials. Popular staking methods include single stake, double-stake, cages and the Florida weave.
Growing healthy tomatoes is rewarding, but can be challenging. Proper planting, pruning and staking are important cultural practices that can lead to a healthier and more abundant harvest. Virtually every tomato variety can benefit from some type of support system as well as occasional pruning. By using these concepts, you can have a prosperous gardening season and harvest a bountiful crop. If you would like more information about growing tomatoes, contact me at the Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu. Have an idea for a future article? Let me know.
Carole Knight is the Madison County Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
