Well…this week (March 7-13, 2021) is National Groundwater Awareness Week and it can be a deep subject. The United States uses 82.3 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Private and community wells are used by many residences to provide water for the home. Protecting well water resources is important an includes protecting the well itself, the area around the wellhead and testing the water to ensure good water quality.
Basically, a well is a hole drilled into the ground to access water contained in an aquifer. A pipe and a pump are used to pull water out of the ground, and a screen filters out unwanted particles that could clog the pipe. Wells come in different shapes and sizes, depending on the type of material the well is drilled into and how much water is being pumped out.
There are three types of private drinking water wells. Dug/bored wells are holes in the ground dug by shovel or backhoe. They are lined (cased) with stones, brick, tile, or other material to prevent collapse. Dug wells have a large diameter, are shallow (approximately 10-to-30 feet deep) and are not cased continuously. Driven wells are constructed by driving pipe into the ground. Driven wells are cased continuously and shallow (approximately 30-to-50 feet deep). Though driven wells are cased, they can be contaminated easily because they draw water from aquifers near the surface. Drilled wells are constructed by percussion or rotary-drilling machines. Drilled wells are deep and require the installation of casing. Drilled wells have a lower risk of contamination due to their depth and use of continuous casing.
As a groundwater user, there are ways that you participate in Groundwater Awareness Week and help protect such a valuable resource.
•Reduce Chemical Use — Use fewer chemicals around your home and yard, and make sure to dispose of them properly — don't dump them on the ground!
•Don't Let It Run — Shut off the water when you brush your teeth or shaving, and don't let it run while waiting for it to get cold. Keep a pitcher of cold water in the fridge instead.
•Fix the Drip — Check all the faucets, fixtures, toilets, and taps in your home for leaks and fix them right away, or install water conserving models.
•Water Wisely — Water the lawn and plants during the coolest parts of the day and only when they truly need it. Make sure you, your family, and your neighbors obey any watering restrictions during dry periods.
•Wash Smarter — Limit yourself to shorter showers, and challenge your family members to do the same! Also, make sure to only run full loads in the dish and clothes washer.
Another great way to way to recognize Groundwater Awareness Week is to perform a well check-up. A properly constructed and maintained household-supply well will provide you with many years of quality service. Routine inspection of a water well system can help ensure it is operating properly, prolong its useful life, and protect your investment. Most importantly, inspections can protect your health by discovering issues that could result in water quality problems presenting a health risk. Even if your current water supply is clean and safe to drink, regular testing is important because it establishes a record of water quality that may help solve future problems. It is recommended that well water be tested once each year for total coliform bacteria, nitrates, total dissolved solids and pH levels.
For more information on water quality and water testing, visit https://extension.uga.edu/ or contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
By Carole Knight is Madison County’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.