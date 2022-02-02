Pruning is an essential part of plant care, but you must take care to prune at the correct time of year. Some plants require winter pruning when they’re dormant. Winter pruning preps plants to focus on growing flowers and fruit when they emerge in the spring. It also maintains a healthy shape and reduces the risk of diseases taking over. The other benefit of winter pruning is simple — the leaves are gone in the winter. It makes it much easier to see what you’re doing and not miss branches that need to be pruned. Not all plants need to be pruned in the winter. Here are a few to put on your to-do list in the winter months.
1. Grapevines — Cut the vines back to the main arm that you trained to grow along the support system. It’s vital to only prune grapevines in the winter when they’re dormant because the wounds will bleed.
2. Autumn-Fruiting Raspberries — It’s important to ensure you only prune autumn-bearing raspberries, not spring-bearing ones, in the winter. You can cut the canes down to a few inches above the ground. February is the ideal month for raspberry pruning. It helps to encourage your plant to send shoots up that will bear fruit in the fall.
7. Multiple Fruit Bushes — If you have blackcurrants, blueberries, gooseberries, or redcurrants growing on your property, those should be pruned in the winter. Your goal with your winter pruning of fruit bushes is to remove old wood and create the best shape. Doing so leaves behind the healthy, young branches to produce large harvests each year.
3. Fruit trees (fig, apple and pear) — These are best pruned in winter when the trees are deep in their dormancy. If you prune outside of this time, the wounds bleed. When you prune a fig tree, make sure you leave behind evenly spaced, straight branches. Then, remove any branches that go outside of the shape you desire. For apple and pear trees the goal is to encourage fruiting while maintaining the classic wine-glass shape of your tree. You should cut off any shoots at the base of the tree, as well as dead, diseased, or crossing branches.
4. Roses — Certain types of roses can be pruned in the winter, such as hybrid teas and shrub roses, but make sure you aren’t drastically pruning rambling roses in the winter. It’s best to do that in late summer. When you’re pruning roses in the winter, your goal is to cut back the thin, weak stems, leaving behind about six thick, healthy canes. Remove any suckers, as well. Aim to prune out inward-growing branches so the new growth will face out. Leave the rose bush no more than 18-to-48 inches tall depending on the variety.
6. Deciduous Shrubs — (those that drop leaves in the winter) You should remove any damaged or diseased wood, as well as any branches that cross, because this rubbing could injure the shrub. Winter pruning is preferred for deciduous trees and shrubs because, with all of the leaves gone, you can see what you’re doing. Also, since the sap in the shrubs and trees isn’t as active, they’re less likely to bleed.
Once you determine that it’s the best time to prune that plant, make sure that it’s on a mild, dry day when it hasn’t rained or snowed recently. A dry day prevents waterborne plant diseases from spreading. It also prevents damage from cold temperatures. If you have questions about pruning, contact our office at clh@uga.edu or 706-795-2281.
Carole Knight is Madison County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent.
