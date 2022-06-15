Sometimes being an Extension agent requires me to be a crime scene investigator. I typically get several calls annually from homeowners asking for help in identifying various holes in their landscapes. It’s a classic whodunit: you’ve got holes in your lawn and you need to find out who — or should we say what — is doing it and why. I start by asking questions and lining up the usual suspects. Let’s look at some of the common culprits.
Before we look at our suspects, let’s cover some questions to ask first. What does the hole look like? Is it big or small? Is there dirt around the hole? What time of year is it? Where is the hole located? Is it in your yard or in the garden? How many holes are there? Is the hole simply a hole? Or is it a tunnel? Are there children or pets that may be digging holes in your lawn? Once you have the answers to these preliminary questions and rule out the more obvious causes, you’re ready to identify the cause of the holes in your lawn.
Suspect #1: If there are a number of holes in your lawn, earthworms could be the cause. Earthworms burrow below the soil, especially when the ground is damp, and leave behind small holes approximately the size of a pencil. While this may be unsightly, this is actually quite beneficial to your lawn, relieving compaction and aerating your lawn.
Suspect #2: While on the hunt for an early morning snack, birds may peck at your lawn in search of worms and other tasty insects. These holes are small, and may seem a bit random.
Suspect #3: Voles look similar to field mice and have light grey-brown fur with small ears and eyes. They’re a bit stockier than a mouse and have a shorter tail, which makes them easier to identify. Voles dig shallow, snake-like tunnels that are approximately two inches wide, similar to moles. However, voles eat plants, so you may notice damaged grass, plants, flowers, fruits, or vegetables near a vole hole. These tunnel-digging culprits are most active in the springtime.
Suspect #4: Moles look completely different from voles, with large bodies, darker fur, hairless noses and large feet made for digging. Like voles, moles dig tunnels throughout your lawn, however mole holes go much deeper than surface-level vole holes. Moles dig around 10 inches into the ground and leave behind volcano-like mounds outside of their entry points. Moles are carnivores, and use their noses to sniff out insects and other soil-dwelling pests. Moles are nocturnal, making them more difficult to spot.
Suspect #5: Some wasps are known for digging holes, too. Two wasps in particular, the scoliid wasp and the cicada-killer, are the most likely culprits.
Suspect #6: If there are holes surrounding a tree or in your garden, it could be the result of squirrels. Squirrels dig holes to bury and protect their food, as well as search for snacks that they’ve previously hidden.
Suspect #7: Unlike squirrels, chipmunks tunnel beneath the soil in two different ways: smaller tunnels for them to hide in while foraging, and larger tunnels where they nest, store food and hibernate during the winter. A chipmunk hole is approximately two inches in diameter, has little to no soil surrounding it and is most likely located in an area with ample ground cover.
This is just a sampling of the wildlife creatures that dig holes and burrows in our landscapes. Larger holes can be excavated by skunks, opossums or armadillos. As you can see there are many possible causes for a hole in the landscape. Follow the clues and see where they lead.
Carole Knight is Madison County Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
