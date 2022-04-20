Spring is the season when homeowners often notice large, black bees hovering around the outside of their homes and wooden structures. Carpenter bees begin emerging in March, April and May and can cause unsightly, and sometimes significant, damage to wooden structures like the eaves of houses, porches and decks. Carpenter bees are named for their habit of excavating holes in wood, in order to rear their young. They prefer unpainted, weathered wood, especially softer varieties such as redwood, cedar, cypress and pine. Painted or pressure-treated wood is much less susceptible to attack.
Carpenter bees do resemble bumble bees, but typically have a shiny, hairless abdomen. (Bumblebees usually have a hairy abdomen with black and yellow stripes.) Carpenter bees are solitary, so they don’t live in colonies like honey bees or bumble bees. The adults commonly overwinter in previously constructed brood tunnels. Those that survive the winter emerge and mate in the spring. Fertilized female carpenter bees bore into wood using their jaws, excavating a tunnel to lay their eggs. Carpenters possess mandibles that they use as teeth. They chew the wood to drill perfect holes by moving their mandibles in a circular manner. The entrance hole in the wood is about the diameter of your little finger. Sawdust may be present below the opening, and tunneling sounds are sometimes heard within the wood. The bee deposits pollen and a single egg in the tunnel and seals it with regurgitated wood pulp. It takes a several weeks for the larvae to hatch and mature. Later in the summer, the new generation of adult bees emerge and forage on flowers, returning to wood in the fall for hibernation.
Carpenter bees are less inclined to sting than wasps and bees living in communal colonies. Still, their presence can be aggravating, especially during spring mating and nest construction. Male carpenter bees can be especially intimidating, hovering in front of people who are around nesting sites. The males are harmless, however, since they lack the ability to sting. Female carpenter bees can inflict a painful sting but will seldom do so — unless they are threatened.
Carpenter bees can cause cosmetic and structural damage when the same pieces of wood are infested year after year. Holes in the wood surface also facilitate moisture intrusion, rot and decay. If these bees are causing damage the following are three methods that can be used to control carpenter bees: Prevention is key. Treat wood with thick coats of oil-based or latex paint or stain. It won’t make the wood “bee-proof,” but it does discourage the bees by making it less desirable to them. Treat the tunnels. Carpenter bees are most likely to be in their tunnels in the late evening. Just before sunset, apply an aerosol insecticide inside the hole that the carpenter bee has drilled, wait 24 hours, then plug the hole with dowel rods, plastic wood, caulk or other suitable material. Do not plug the holes without treating the inside first because the bees will simply drill their way out and all of your time and energy will have been wasted. Use traps. Carpenter bee traps are available at most lawn and garden centers, but results vary regarding their effectiveness.
It is important to note that carpenter bees are important pollinators of many flowering plants found in our gardens, natural areas, and on farms. In fact, 15% of our agricultural crops are pollinated by native bees such as carpenter bees. Before considering more aggressive control methods, weigh out their benefit to your landscape. Prevention methods are strongly encouraged over control and lethal tactics. If you want more information, please contact the Madison County Extension Office at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
