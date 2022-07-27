As I was walking through our yard this past weekend, the topic for this week’s article happened to slither right past me. Stretched out across the lawn was a large black snake. Just say the word and for a lot of people, shivers go up and down their spine. We are at once attracted and repelled, intrigued by them and their habits and, at the same time, certain people are seized by an almost overwhelming urge to kill. The truth is that snakes are an ordinary and important part of the landscape in Georgia. Generally, the more people learn about snakes, the less they fear them. By learning about more about snakes, hopefully you will greatly reduce your fear and enjoy the outdoors more this summer.
Snakes are reptiles characterized by elongated bodies and a lack of limbs. Snakes are closely related to lizards, but do not have external ears or eyelids. The skin of snakes is dry and scaly, not slimy like some people believe. Snakes have a forked tongue used to "sample" microscopic particles from the air. The particles are transferred to the Jacobson's Organ to taste the air to figure out its surroundings. Snakes are "cold-blooded" meaning they rely on their surroundings for body heat. As a result, snakes cannot tolerate extreme temperatures. Therefore, when it is cold or extremely hot outside, snakes are relatively inactive.
While snakes are not guaranteed to be lurking under every rock, snakes inhabit every corner of the state and provide important ecosystem services. Without snakes, Georgia would be overrun with rodents and other pests. Some species feed on warm-blooded animals such as rodents and birds, while others feed on amphibians and fish. Some smaller snakes even feed on earthworms, slugs and soft-bodied insects. In fact, one rat snake can eat two or three rats every couple weeks! Some non-venomous snakes, including the eastern indigo snake and common kingsnake, will eat venomous snakes.
A major reason many fear snakes is that some are venomous. Of the more than 45 kinds in Georgia, however, only 6 species or about 12 percent are venomous. Georgia’s venomous species are Eastern Coral Snake, Copperhead, Cottonmouth, Pygmy Rattlesnake, Timber Rattlesnake, and Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake. Fortunately, a snake bite is a rare accident. Fewer people are killed by snakes than by lightning. Most people dread the thought of a snake biting them, but at the first sign of danger or human contact, snakes prefer to flee. Most snakes strike in defense as a last resort. Of course, caution should be exercised around any snake. To reduce your chances of having a negative snake encounter, do not corner or try to capture the snake. Instead, if the snake is in a troublesome area, try spraying it with a water hose and allowing it a safe route to flee.
If eliminating snakes from your landscape is your goal, unfortunately there are no chemical controls that have been proven to keep snakes at bay. To lessen your chances of encountering a snake, try to think like one. Look for sources of food and places to hide in your yard. Remove sources of cover such as brush piles, rock piles, tall grass, boards, and other debris. Stack woodpiles tightly so there is minimal space between logs. If you've seen a snake in your yard, identify the species and learn what food and cover it prefers. Remove whatever food and cover it prefers so that it moves elsewhere.
After crossing paths with my slithery friend, I identified it as a Black Racer, a common snake found in our area. The University of Georgia Savannah River Ecology Lab has a great website with pictures to help identify snakes native to Georgia - https://srelherp.uga.edu/snakes/. If you need additional information, contact me at 706-795-2281 or clh@uga.edu.
Carole Knight is Madison County’s Ag and Natural Resources Agent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.