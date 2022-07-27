As I was walking through our yard this past weekend, the topic for this week’s article happened to slither right past me. Stretched out across the lawn was a large black snake. Just say the word and for a lot of people, shivers go up and down their spine. We are at once attracted and repelled, intrigued by them and their habits and, at the same time, certain people are seized by an almost overwhelming urge to kill. The truth is that snakes are an ordinary and important part of the landscape in Georgia. Generally, the more people learn about snakes, the less they fear them. By learning about more about snakes, hopefully you will greatly reduce your fear and enjoy the outdoors more this summer.

Snakes are reptiles characterized by elongated bodies and a lack of limbs. Snakes are closely related to lizards, but do not have external ears or eyelids. The skin of snakes is dry and scaly, not slimy like some people believe. Snakes have a forked tongue used to "sample" microscopic particles from the air. The particles are transferred to the Jacobson's Organ to taste the air to figure out its surroundings. Snakes are "cold-blooded" meaning they rely on their surroundings for body heat. As a result, snakes cannot tolerate extreme temperatures. Therefore, when it is cold or extremely hot outside, snakes are relatively inactive.

