We can’t believe that fall is right around the corner.
Hopefully this change of season will bring cooler weather and new members to the Senior Center. Fall is one of our favorite times of the year at the Center. We have so many fun and exciting activities and events planned over the next few months.
After many slow-moving months of quarantine, August was a busy month at the center.
We started the month right with our Moving with Mandy chair exercise class and we had the best time getting in shape. Our members had a great time with our new karaoke machine, complete with social distancing and disposable microphone covers.
Our big event for August was our sock hop fifties party with a visit from the Varsity food truck. We dressed in our best fifties decade wear and danced the day away while enjoying delicious food.
This month we will continue our safe, socially distanced fun. We will start the month off with “Senior Stretch” on Sept. 3. Our gospel group will be at the center singing on Sept. 15 and we will have lots of karaoke fun on Sept. 24. On Sept. 17, we are going party like it is 1980 with an eighties decade party combined with a special lunch and eighties themed chair work out with Mandy Wagner. We will be playing bingo on Sept. 8 and Sept. 29. We continue to have Tai Chi every second and fourth Thursday and our gym is open Monday —Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Have extra time on your hands and would like an opportunity to volunteer?
We are looking for Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver meals to our seniors that are not able to leave their homes. We deliver meals Monday through Friday mornings and need volunteers for all of our routes. If you are interested in serving the seniors of our community, please give us a call at 706-795-6250.
Good things are happening here! Don’t be left out! Call us anytime at 706-795-6250, or come by Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for more information. You can also check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountySeniors/ to learn more about our services and how to get involved.
Jennifer Lastinger is the activity director at the Madison County Senior Center.
