Lord, thank you for the blessings of peace in Madison County and we pray you deliver the people of the Ukraine from war. As we embrace the holidays, gather our families together and give thanks to God for the bounty and peace we enjoy, we should also say a prayer for the people of the Ukraine. Their families are torn apart, their soldiers are dying, their cities are plunged into darkness, there is no fuel to warm their homes, but still they fight on for freedom. We, who are so blessed, owe a deep debt of gratitude to the Ukrainian people in their suffering. They are fighting against terrible odds for their country, for democracy, and for us.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Neville Chamberlain, signed the “Munich Agreement” with Nazi Germany Sept. 30, 1938 that stated the Republic of Czechoslovakia would give Germany the Sudetenland, a largely German-speaking portion of Czechoslovakia, although Czechoslovakia, of course, objected to being torn apart. Hitler promised, in return, to pursue no further land grabs or military actions. Chamberlain, upon his return to London, waved the agreement in the air saying it guaranteed “peace with honor.” Continuing, he said, “I believe it is peace in our time.” Before Chamberlain’s departure from Munich, the Czech minister wryly addressed Chamberlain and his delegation saying, “If you have sacrificed my nation to preserve the peace of the world, I will be the first to applaud you. But, if not, gentlemen, God help your souls.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.