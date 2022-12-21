Lord, thank you for the blessings of peace in Madison County and we pray you deliver the people of the Ukraine from war. As we embrace the holidays, gather our families together and give thanks to God for the bounty and peace we enjoy, we should also say a prayer for the people of the Ukraine. Their families are torn apart, their soldiers are dying, their cities are plunged into darkness, there is no fuel to warm their homes, but still they fight on for freedom. We, who are so blessed, owe a deep debt of gratitude to the Ukrainian people in their suffering. They are fighting against terrible odds for their country, for democracy, and for us.
The Prime Minister of Great Britain, Neville Chamberlain, signed the “Munich Agreement” with Nazi Germany Sept. 30, 1938 that stated the Republic of Czechoslovakia would give Germany the Sudetenland, a largely German-speaking portion of Czechoslovakia, although Czechoslovakia, of course, objected to being torn apart. Hitler promised, in return, to pursue no further land grabs or military actions. Chamberlain, upon his return to London, waved the agreement in the air saying it guaranteed “peace with honor.” Continuing, he said, “I believe it is peace in our time.” Before Chamberlain’s departure from Munich, the Czech minister wryly addressed Chamberlain and his delegation saying, “If you have sacrificed my nation to preserve the peace of the world, I will be the first to applaud you. But, if not, gentlemen, God help your souls.”
Less than a year later, on the first day of September in the year 1939, Nazi Germany, without provocation, attacked Poland and disbanded its democratic republic, destroyed its army and subjugated its people. The world was plunged into a worldwide war. Hitler had already threatened and bullied Austria, the Sudetenland and Czechoslovakia into submitting to the growing empire of the Nazi Third Reich with the complicity of Britain and the other great nations of Europe. Two days after Germany’s attack, President Franklin Roosevelt, speaking to the nation in one of his radio “Fireside Chats,” prophetically warned, “When peace has been broken anywhere, the peace of all countries everywhere is in danger.”
We are now approaching a year since Vladimir Putin loosed his army on the people of the Ukraine in what he calls a “special military operation.” As winter deepens and Russian troops continue to retreat on the battlefield, Putin is lashing out more and more at Ukraine’s strategic civilian infrastructure and its men, women and children. He is attempting to destroy all power plants, transportation, and civilian infrastructure in order to break the will of the Ukrainian people to resist. The cold, dark, and deadly misery is unbearable, but we must pray for their strength to continue fighting a war not of their making.
In addition to prayers, we need to recall that during World War II, the United States was called the “arsenal of democracy” and provide Ukraine the arms and supplies needed to resist. Our U.S. armed forces are the best recruited, the best trained, and the best equipped in the world. They are ready to fight and win anywhere in the world. As a retired U.S. Marine, I trained to fight in “every clime and place.” If the United States must fight a war, I can tell you with dead assurance, we must do all humanly possible to take the horror of war to the enemy and far away from our peaceful shores. Thanks to the valor of the Ukrainian soldiers, our young men and women, and those of our NATO allies, are not called upon to shed their blood and die in war yet.
However, if history teaches us anything, it is that appeasement to a delusional dictator like Putin bent on war and rebuilding a Soviet-style empire, or, in the words of President Reagan, “an evil empire,” will not bring peace. So, this holiday season hold your loved ones close, enjoy the warmth and cheer, and thank God for all his blessings upon us. But, also please say a prayer for the Ukrainian people in their darkness and misery. And, please let us all resolve to give the Ukrainian people all that they need from the “arsenal of democracy” to prevail against the unrelenting Russian attacks. We must sacrifice a substantial portion of our national budget to Ukrainian support. If the soldiers of the Ukraine fail to stop Putin, our sons and daughters and the sons and daughters of all of our European NATO allies will know war, and they will, as they must, shed their precious blood in defense of liberty and the blessings of peace on earth.
Bruce Gandy of Comer served 30 years as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps. He commanded the U.S. Marines participating in the U.S./Ukrainian military exercise, “SEA BREEZE” in the Ukraine in 1997.
