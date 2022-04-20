The Russian flagship of the Black Sea, its most modern and largest ship, the “Moskva” or “Moscow” lies at the bottom of the Black Sea. It sank less than a 100 miles from Odessa, where the Russian ship, Potemkin, ignited the 1905 revolution that grew into the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). As Vladimir Putin embarks on his quest to build a new Soviet-style empire, it is an irony worth reflecting upon that Odessa is once again facing the wrath of a Russian autocrat, whether it is a Tsar or a President for Life with a royal court of billionaire oligarchs. The battleship Potemkin was the pride of the Russian navy under the Tsars and carried the name of Katherine the Great’s favorite general and lover. General Potemkin was given absolute command over Russian forces sent to subdue the Cossacks, the Crimea and the Ukraine to form new southern provinces. Wielding an iron fist, Potemkin succeeded with raw brutality and genocide.
In 1905, the crew of the Potemkin consisted of educated, capable, trained sailors reduced to mere cogs in the machinery of war by their officers and their royal masters. They were poorly treated and their tyrannical and corrupt officers stole even their rations. The 1925 silent motion picture, “The Battleship Potemkin,” chronicles the distain of the Tsar for his subjects and the sailors. While the unhappy ship was moored in Odessa, the sailors mutinied against their officers. The local Ukrainian subjects rose in solidarity. When the Tsar’s police responded with a massacre of the unarmed civilians gathered on the steps leading down to the port, the sailors’ reacted by shelling the government forces and headquarters. This bond of sailors and civilians rising against tyranny spread throughout Russia and it reached a boiling point when the Tsar’s army fighting in the World War I mutinied and returned home to build the Soviet Union on the graves of the Russian royalty.
Before and during World War II, the Russian autocrat at the time, Stalin, unleashed multiple attacks of genocide on the basis of race, religion, or inherent national qualities. One of his worst crimes was against the Ukraine, where he killed or starved over three million Ukrainians in the early 1930s. In the aftermath of World War II, the Russians drove out the Nazi forces occupying Eastern Europe, but instead of liberating the countries, Stalin once again imposed a murderous totalitarian occupation. Thus fell the Soviet Iron Curtain beginning the decades-long Cold War between the Soviets and the western democracies.
In 1997, my unit of U.S. Marines, as the landing force from the U.S. Sixth Fleet, spent several weeks in the Ukraine training with the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the time, they had only recently regained independence from Russia. Their armed forces used Soviet tactics, techniques and procedures. They were terrible as a military force. Their greatest weakness was their lack of Non-Commissioned Officers, NCOs. It reflected the mistrust and disdain of Russian leaders for their men and women. In a Russian infantry platoon, there is one officer and 30 conscript soldiers and no authority is ever delegated. The platoon commander makes all decisions. In the U.S. military, the NCOs are considered the backbone of our units. We have sergeants major down to corporals who are empowered to make decisions and lead their men and women. Consequently, in a U.S. or NATO platoon, if the lieutenant platoon commander is killed, the NCO platoon sergeant immediately takes over. If he or she is killed, the next highest sergeant immediately takes over and so forth down the line. Unlike the Russian unit, the units from the U.S and our allies never have a unit in combat without a clear and capable leader.
Luckily, since the 1990s, the U.S. has continued training with the Ukrainians, and it shows in the present defense of the Ukraine against the Russians’ brutal invasion. The Ukrainians now have NCOs leading combat patrols, controlling logistics, and if an officer dies, the unit does not fall apart in combat because there is a well-trained sergeant ready to lead.
However, as long as Putin and his loyal oligarchs are in power, the Russian men and women of their military will be treated in the Soviet style as simple expendable war machinery and will continue to be badly trained and led and many, many will die.
Tragically, Putin’s quest to subjugate other former Soviet nations like Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, and Hungary will continue after the fall of the Ukraine, if the Ukrainian people cannot first defeat the Russians and restore their borders.
The antidote to Putin’s diabolical greed for power is democracy, where leaders are freely elected by popular vote, govern with the consent of the people, and the peaceful transfer of power based on the will of the majority is protected. The world’s democracies and, especially, the U.S. and NATO militaries, must be the arsenal for democracy even if it comes at a domestic economic price. And, finally, we must focus on the continuing threat to world peace by tasking our leaders to target Putin and his loyal oligarchs for punishment. The Russian people are not the enemy. The young Russian military men and women are lied to, undisciplined and untrained for combat, treated as cannon fodder, and countless will die in a huge brutal Russian attack where artillery barrages, missile strikes, and bombs are hurled at the defiant free people of the Ukraine. The future of the Ukrainian men, women and children hangs upon a thread. All who believe in democracy, the rule of law, and in peace must unite in support of the Ukraine. Putin has already extinguished too many Russian and Ukrainian lives in pursuit of a dream of an evil empire. The Ukraine and Odessa must not fall. Let the arrogant Russian leader’s ambitions lie with his prize ship Moscow on the floor of the Black Sea.
Bruce Gandy of Comer served 30 years as an infantry officer in the Marine Corps. He commanded the U.S. Marines participating in the U.S./Ukrainian military exercise, “SEA BREEZE” in the Ukraine in 1997.
