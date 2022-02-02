Even though we are still early on into the session (Jan. 27 marked day eight), the General Assembly is already beginning to break ground on tackling this year’s proposed budget as well as introducing many new pieces of legislation, all for the benefit of Georgia’s citizens.
As we wrap up this week, I feel strongly that we have paved a good foreground for a successful year in the legislature. As I have said before, all that we do under the Gold Dome is in the best interest of our constituents and we intend to keep it that way. Thank you for allowing me to serve the 47th District.
I would like to report a piece of legislation that I am sponsoring, Senate Bill 356. Specifically, this bill will provide for additional exceptions to when it is appropriate to use a wireless device, such as your cell phone, when operating a motor vehicle. Under current law, a motor vehicle must be lawfully parked in order to use an electronic device. With SB 356, you would not be charged with an offense if your vehicle’s engine is turned on and in drive but, at a complete stop (such as a stop light). Therefore, it is my hope that with this bill, we are able to combat distracted driving by providing motorists with the opportunity to safely utilize an electronic device while driving which will hopefully in turn, limit the use of said devices while the vehicle is in motion. After meeting with the Jackson County Leadership class, I spoke with a number of new drivers and found there is a strong consensus in support of this bill amongst various members of the class. As Chairman of the Transportation Committee, I find this piece of legislation to be a step in the right direction to ensure safety for drivers all across Georgia and reduce the number of accidents on the road that are caused by distracted driving. I want to be extremely clear, please don’t drive distracted or impaired!
This week, the Senate also adopted our adjournment resolution to set the calendar for our remaining legislative days. Crossover Day, which is the final day for Senate Bills to pass the Senate and to be sent to the House for consideration, will fall on March 15, while Sine Die (our final day of the session) will be April 4. With eight days already completed, time is moving quickly here at the Capitol. As I have previously mentioned, we are hard at work here in Atlanta and it is my hope that we only continue to progress throughout the remaining 32 days of session. There is still plenty of time to secure a balanced budget and I believe we are well on our way to do so. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Senate so far, and I look forward to picking back up next week.
I have been working on redistricting in the four counties which I get to serve. They are Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, and Madison Counties. Redistricting is an important step we take up following the decennial census to ensure the goal of one person equals one vote.
The Senate will return to session on Tuesday, Feb. 1. We will convene for four legislative days, in addition to numerous committee meetings that are scheduled to take place. Thank you for continuing to place your trust in me to serve the 47th District. It is truly an honor. If I can ever be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office here at the Capitol. I am always more than happy to be of service, and I look forward to continuing to represent your best interests in Georgia.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Madison county and portions of Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov
