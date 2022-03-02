With two more legislative days behind us, this week officially marked the halfway point of the 2022 Legislative Session. Over the past 20 legislative days, the Senate has made major progress to the benefit of Georgia citizens. To this point, the Senate has passed a total of 45 Senate Bills and Resolutions and held an ample amount of committee meetings. With Tuesday and Thursday being our only two legislative days this week, each day was filled with many bills being heard on the floor. The Senate made some major developments that extended protections to our student athletes and gave parents of young schoolchildren more oversight of the education they are receiving.
This week, Governor Kemp held a press conference highlighting some major developments to reinforce water and sewer infrastructure in communities across the state. More than $422 million will be awarded to ensure that communities in high-need areas will have cleaner, safer drinking water as well as more efficient wastewater systems. During the press conference, the Governor was joined by members of the Water and Sewer Infrastructure Committee to introduce these new and extremely beneficial investments. I am pleased to announce that many Communities in our area were successful with their application to receive funding for improvements to their water and sewer infrastructure. The list went from Auburn, to Braselton, to Comer on to Hoschton all the way down the alphabet to Winder! These funds will help purify drinking water and keep our wastewater systems operating at the highest, most efficient capacity. This is a major improvement for rural communities across the state and I am proud to see some of our local governments receiving these benefits.
More recently, we have heard widespread testimony from many parents of young children who have raised their concerns on what is being taught and what their children are being exposed to each day in school. On Tuesday, the Senate addressed these concerns in the form of Senate Bill 449. It is important that we as lawmakers ensure that our young schoolchildren are receiving the highest level of education possible. We must honor these parents and their wishes for their children. With that being said, we must guarantee that parents have a say so in the curriculum that is being taught to their children. SB 449 will grant parents explicit rights regarding oversight of their child’s education including: the right to direct the upbringing and the moral or religious training of their minor child and the right to review all instructional materials intended for use in the classroom. It is important that we respect these parents and give them the opportunity to raise their children as they would want to, just as we want to do with our own.
On Thursday, the Senate continued to carry the theme of providing protection to our young Georgians through Senate Bill 435. Known as the “Save Girls Sports Act,” SB 435 would prohibit any individual whose birth certificate states that they were born as a male for participating on the same athletic teams as those who are born as females. Essentially, individuals who are born male have a distinct, physical advantage to those who are born as female. Therefore, biological men often would have an unfair advantage over women and could even rob these women of potential scholarships or other advancements. I believe in competition that is fair to the participants and SB 435 can protect young girls. It is important to understand that this piece of legislation is not an attempt to target any gender or sexual identity, but rather give female athletes the chance to compete fairly.
Also on Thursday, the Senate shed light on a topic that I wish every Georgian should know and that is CPR. Senate Bill 505, deals with how to receive instruction (over the phone) on properly administering CPR to someone in need. We have all experienced some level of tragedy in our lives. And often times, when tragedy strikes, the first person you will communicate with is a 911 operator or communications officer. First, I want to commend Georgia’s 911 operators for the exceptional work they do in providing calm and efficient assistance to sometimes panicked callers. SB 505 provides the teaching of Telephone Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Training for officers so they are equipped with the necessary skills to properly talk a caller through how to perform CPR.
The Senate also had the pleasure of welcoming a member of Georgia’s Congressional delegation to the Chamber on Thursday. Congressman Rick Allen (GA – 12) has been a representative of his district in Eastern Georgia since 2015 and it was a pleasure to have him join us.
From here on out, the work will only continue to pile on as Crossover Day is on the horizon. I want to point out that next week, the Senate Appropriations committee will meet to pass out the Senate version of House Bill 910, the amended budget for 2022. As you know, the budget is the highest priority of the General Assembly and HB 910 will be one of great importance next week. Aside from that, we are also expected to take up a number of bills related to protecting and expanding our rights under the Second Amendment. The legislature will convene for four legislative days with Wednesday being reserved as committee work day. If you have any questions or concerns about any piece of legislation or the budget, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. It is always an honor to serve you under the Gold Dome.
