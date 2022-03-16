The Senate was operating at full speed this week as we prepare for Crossover Day, which will fall on Tuesday of next week. Crossover Day marks the last day that bills are able to be passed over to the House for consideration.
With that being said, we are all hard at work to get the necessary legislation across the hall and on its way to Governor Kemp’s desk. As you saw last week, positive changes were made as the rope line was open outside of the Chamber as we hopefully bid farewell to COVID-19. I am happy to see this continue throughout this week as more and more people are filling the halls. In terms of legislation, we continued to see great strides towards cracking down on unnecessary online censorship from common carriers, prohibiting Georgia’s agencies from contracting with the Government of Russia and prohibiting the teachings of divisive concepts in public schools. Perhaps the biggest development came from Governor Kemp’s office as he announced on Wednesday the General Assemebly’s plan to temporarily halt the state gas tax, which will provide much needed relief to Georgians across the state.
Over the past year, the average price of a gallon of gas has risen from $2.59 to $4.06 (nearly a 56 percent increase and I am scared to say what has happened since I wrote this!) Researchers estimate that the average American household could spend upwards of an additional $2,000 per year on gas as a result of skyrocketing oil prices. Not to mention the ongoing inflation that has already impacted families across the state. Governor Kemp working with myself and my fellow legislators, intend to take matters into our own hands to alleviate this burden that has been placed on so many Georgians. HB 304 will temporarily halt the state motor fuel tax for consumers until May 31, 2022. I believe this is a great step to provide releif to all Georgians at the pump. This relief will be helpful at the pump and is newsworthy!
With Monday being reserved as a committee work day, bills were not heard on the Senate floor until Tuesday, one of which being Senate Bill 393, a Majority Caucus priority. SB 393 will create the Common Carrier Non- Discrimination Act. For too long, Big Tech companies have gone unchecked, trampling on our basic rights as Americans by censoring our freedom of speech, while exploiting our private data to line their own pockets. During the 2022 legislative session, we intend to fight for online security by curbing “shadow banning” and requiring “opt-out” choices for users. Senate Bill 393, would require that a common carrier, to include many large social media platforms, shall not censor or discriminate against a user, a user’s expression or a user’s ability to receive the expression of another person based on the viewpoint of the user or another person and the viewpoint represented in the user’s expression or another person’s expression.
On Wednesday, a number of bills were heard on the floor, one of high priority being Senate Bill 562. As we all know, Russia has caused devastation and heartbreak to the country of Ukraine. It is saddening to see what has happened across the Atlantic Ocean and in an effort to limit contractual business with the Government of Russia, SB 562 will prohibit any state agency in Georgia from engaging in any business contract with any company owned or operated by the Government of Russia and Belarus. Additionally, SB 562 would require that any company submitting a bid for a contract with a Georgia state agency to certify that it is not owned or operated by the Government of Russia or Belarus. We must stand up to Russia and do our part to protect democracy worldwide. I am pleased to see this legislation pass unanimously as it now makes its way to the House.
Also on Wednesday, the Senate heard a number of bills, one being Senate Bill 333. SB 333 focuses mainly on reduction of government, increasing transparency and accountability, supporting small businesses, and ultimately supporting our students. Under SB 333, the Georgia Nonpublic Postsecondary Education Commission will limit what it governs to only those schools that reward students with degrees or certificates. Additionally, SB 333 would remove some of the language and regulations surrounding who specifically needs to be governed so not to focus their efforts on businesses who only offer services such as tutoring. This bill supports local government, local businesses and again, primarily Georgia’s students. As you know well, I am a strong advocate for legislation that will support our top-rated economy and allow it to continue to flourish and, with that, I am pleased to see this bill pass unanimously through the Senate.
On Friday, another Majority Caucus priority was heard, Senate Bill 377. SB 377 is intended to prohibit local boards of education and Georgia’s state agencies from teaching or promoting certain divisive concepts. These divisive concepts include curricula that promote the concept that the United States is inherently racist, that one race or ethnicity is inherently superior to another or that an individual’s moral character is determined by their skin color or ethnicity. These divisive concepts have stoked an intense debate around the country and here in Georgia. We must stop divisive concepts from being taught in Georgia schools, concepts that an overwhelming majority of Georgians outright reject. The bottom line is this: we must ensure that no student is taught to feel guilty or “less than” because of how they were born. Scapegoating and stereotyping are not acceptable teaching methods. Period!
Next week will continue to be busy with Crossover Day falling on Tuesday. Additionally, amended budget received final passage from House and Senate and is now on to Governor Kemp’s desk. The proposed budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year was on the floor of the House on Friday and the Senate will start with it next week. Please continue to reach out with any comments or concerns that matter most to you. It is a pleasure to serve you in our State Senate.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.