The Georgia General Assembly adjourned Sine Die Friday, June 26. Overall, members of both chambers introduced over 1,000 bills and close to 1,400 resolutions. Of the introduced pieces of legislation, more than 40 Senate Bills and Resolutions received final passage this week. I am proud of all of the hard work and the numerous issues we addressed such as passing the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Budget, putting an end to surprise billing and passing legislation that will protect our first responders.
Many pieces of legislation received final passage this week, and a few of the most talked about bills of the session have been sent to the Governor for his approval. Below are pieces of legislation I would like to highlight:
I was extremely pleased to see House Bill 857 pass out of the Senate on Thursday. HB 857 would prohibit the Director of the Environmental Protection Division of the Department of Natural Resources from issuing permits for the burning of railroad ties treated with creosote or naphthenate for purposes of commercial electricity generation. My Representative and friend, Alan Powell, introduced this legislation in the House and it made the deadline of crossover back in March! Seems like an eternity since then. I was able to speak to the bill in committee and on the floor. It has now passed both legislative bodies unanimously and awaits the Governor’s signature to become law. This is a good example of community involvement carried into action.
The second bill I’d like to address is House Bill 847, which would require farming or processing licenses in order to possess hemp. This bill seeks to clean up last year’s bill, which didn’t explicitly address the legality of hemp possession by everyday residents. Therefore, a defendant charged with a misdemeanor marijuana possession could theoretically argue they simply had hemp. The key difference between hemp and marijuana is the level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical that produces the high associated with marijuana. Legally grown hemp cannot have more than .3 percent THC. This legislation clears up who is allowed to possess hemp and makes it harder to get away with illegally growing marijuana. While I support the medical use of marijuana, I cannot support the recreational use of this drug. There will have to be lots more work on the liability and laws concerning the workplace and impairment of individuals long before that hurdle is crossed.
Finally, I would like to highlight the budget. The Georgia General Assembly passed a $26 billion FY 2021 budget on Friday. While the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19 has caused state agencies to make steep cuts, my colleagues in the House and Senate Appropriations Committees have been working around the clock to ensure we find innovative solutions to protect the most vulnerable agencies in our state. Additionally, the budget reflects reduced spending by $2.2 billion, which is substantially less than the legislature’s appropriations committees had anticipated. This reduction will allow for all proposed furlough days for state employees, including teachers, to be eliminated, as well as restore reductions that had been slated for behavioral and public health, public safety, agriculture, rural hospitals and child welfare services. While making budget cuts is never easy, they were necessary. Furthermore, the Georgia Legislature has voted to cut member salaries by 10 percent beginning on July 1, and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan has volunteered to cut his salary by 14 percent.
As I have during the session, I will be providing you with updates during the interim on issues we will be addressing ahead of the 2021 session. As always, it is an honor to serve as your Senator and representation under the Gold Dome. While our time in chamber is over, my office is always open and I am here to answer any questions you may have. I look forward to hearing from you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
