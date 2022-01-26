The Georgia General Assembly officially convened Jan. 10 under the Gold Dome to kick off the 2022 Legislative Session. As a formality, the first week of session encompasses many ceremonial affairs such as Governor Brian Kemp’s State of the State Address, which was delivered to the General Assembly on Thursday of last week. With this being the second year of our two-year legislative cycle, we will have the opportunity to prioritize certain policies and configure any needed alterations to bills that may not have made it to passage by the end in the previous year.
Not only did last week mark the beginning of session, Monday was formally acknowledged as “Hunker Down Day” in honor of our Georgia Bulldogs heading to the College Football National Championship in Indianapolis to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Monday, many Senators and House members could be seen wearing their red and black throughout the Capitol. And, after the Dawgs’ well deserved victory, the Senate took the day on Tuesday to celebrate the Georgia Bulldogs and their exceptional win. It is no doubt that the Bulldogs have been faced with a reasonable amount of hardship over the years (especially when it came to the University of Alabama), but as a graduate of the University of Georgia and your representative of District 47 (which includes the Home of the Dawgs!), I am proud to say that it truly is great to be a Georgia Bulldog. My faith in our Dawgs and their ability to bring home the title of National Champions was never lost. I would like to congratulate head Coach Kirby Smart, Quarterback Stetson Bennett and the entire team on this monumental win. UGA’s first National Championship title since 1980 when I was a freshman on campus! Go Dawgs.
I am pleased to inform you that I will continue to serve as Chair of the Transportation Committee as well as serving on the Appropriations, Economic Development and Tourism, and Regulated Industries and Utilities Committees as well as an Ex-Officio Member of the Natural Resources and Environment Committee. Georgia’s roadways and various means of transportation serve a vital role in the development of our state’s economy and infrastructure. Despite the unfavorable impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our state, our economy has been able to push beyond those disparaging outcomes and continue to cultivate. It is my intention to continue to work with our business community to accommodate for this continuous growth. Georgia is open for business!
This week, the General Assembly has focused our efforts on analyzing various proposals at a more in-depth level during what is commonly known as “budget week.” It is during this week that joint hearings, which include myself and other members of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees, are held to gather information from various department heads of Georgia’s state agencies. There are a few significant highlights to be aware of in Governor Kemp’s Recommended Budget for the 2022 Amended Fiscal Year (AFY 2022) and the General Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year (FY 2023). Across the state, it is intended that a $5,000 pay adjustment will be awarded to all full-time, benefit eligible state employees as well as increase the employment match for 401(k) contributions. These funds will reward our state employees and their diligent work as well as provide us with the opportunity to better maintain able individuals, and reduce redundant costs associated with turnover.
Additionally, this budget will fulfill Governor Kemp’s promise to increase public school teacher’s salaries (grades K-12) $5,000 as well as eliminate the austerity reductions made from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to ensure that Georgia’s school systems have the necessary tools and resources they need to effectively educate our young citizens.
These budget proposals are just a small fraction of what your General Assembly intends to address over the next few months. Our budget proposes to return money to taxpayers, to combat statewide crime rates, to improve our state’s healthcare workforce, and much more. The men and women of the Georgia General Assembly will be hard at work for the citizens of the State of Georgia over the next 36 Legislative Days. If you have questions, concerns, or ideas about how I can assist you or our community throughout the session, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office. It is an honor to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.