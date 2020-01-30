Last Monday, the Georgia Senate convened for the second session of the 155th Georgia General Assembly. Due to this being the second half of a biennium, we were able to jump right into work as any bills that failed to receive final passage last year are still available for action this year. Because we only have 40 legislative days to introduce, debate and pass legislation, this head start will allow us to move expeditiously and pass legislation more efficiently.
Our first week of business was highlighted by the Governor presenting his annual “State of the State Address.” In this speech, Gov. Brian Kemp outlined his legislative priorities for the session and emphasized the progress our state has made since last year, while reinforcing his commitment to combating gangs and human trafficking. He also reiterated the commitment he made last year for our educators by following through with an additional $2,000 pay raise for Georgia’s teachers. I look forward to working with the Governor’s Office on these proposals and others to continue to make Georgia as great as it can be.
One particularly important issue that will be on everyone’s mind this year is the budget. This past week, members of both the Senate and the House Appropriations Committees met for joint hearings to determine the funding needs for Georgia’s state departments and agencies. Before the legislative session began, the Governor tasked our state agencies to trim their budgets by four percent for the FY2020 budget, and by six percent for the FY2021 budget. Due to the tightening of the state’s finances, we heard many innovative ideas that eliminate wasteful spending by removing duplicative services and inviting collaboration and information sharing between state government agencies. Thankfully, it appears that our state can meet the Governor’s requests without any major disruptions to state services or programs.
In addition to serving on the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will also continue to serve as the chairman of the Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee. This means that I will continue to ensure we keep our economy strong and bring jobs to hard-working Georgians. Last year, the state added over 65,000 jobs in the private sector and we currently have the lowest employment rate in state history. Throughout this session, I aim to continue to pass legislation that will keep our job market strong and continue our state’s upward trend of growth.
In addition to my responsibilities as a chairman, one of my other priorities this year will be addressing the issue of healthcare price transparency in our state. At the beginning of the session, I signed on as a co-sponsor of Senate Bill 293, which will protect patients from “surprise billing” and ensure fair billing practices between healthcare providers, insurance companies and, most importantly, the patients. I look forward to working on this bill and others to ensure that Georgia remains the best state in the nation to live, work and raise a family.
This upcoming week will be a busy one, as we are scheduled to meet for five legislative days. In addition, we are expecting committees to begin meeting, which will allow us additional time to debate and analyze legislation so we can make certain only the best possible version of a bill makes it to the Senate floor for a final vote. If you ever have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Economic Development and Tourism Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Madison and Barrow counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
