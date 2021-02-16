The Senate completed its the fifth week of the legislative session Friday. As we wrapped up legislative day 16, I feel strongly that we have continued to tackle the issues of most importance to Georgians. Notably, this week brought a final vote on our supplemental budget, the filing of several election reform bills and discussions on expanding broadband access. Everything that I do here is in the best interests of my constituents and this week’s work was no different. Some citizens joke that we don’t always get it perfected so that is why we meet yearly.
House Bill 80, the Amended Budget for the 2021 Fiscal Year (AFY21), was the most significant piece of legislation the Senate passed this week. In total, the AFY21 budget stands at $26.5 billion, an increase of roughly $654 million over the current budget. Like most budget cycles, education funding makes up the largest share of expenditures and this year was no different as $9.6 billion (over 36 percent of the entire budget) was directed to K-12 education. Due to our improved economic climate, we were able to restore $567 million for QBE that we were originally forced to reduce in the original FY21 budget. Also included was $40 million to purchase 520 school buses to replace those that are well past their recommended lifecycle. School buses are vital, not only to transport our students to and from school, but during the pandemic they have taken on a larger role and now deliver lunches to children in rural areas and help provide Wi-Fi hotspots where internet can be accessed for virtual learning or to complete homework assignments. As originally mentioned in Gov. Brian Kemp’s State of the State Address, this budget also reflects a $1,000 bonus for our educators who have worked hard to adjust to teaching in the midst of a pandemic.
Increased internet access continues to be a priority for the General Assembly, and this is reflected in our budget. The AFY21 budget provides $20 million to the OneGeorgia Authority to establish a broadband infrastructure grant program. This program will assist rural communities in leveraging the resources necessary to target broadband needs in their area. While we have made significant progress in ironing out the details of this project, there is still much to be done. In the Senate Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee meeting this week, we discussed how the state could fund an expansion of those services, particularly in rural areas. This is one of several significant steps we are taking this year to expand high-speed internet access in rural Georgia. While more investments will be needed, this grant program is an excellent starting point. In my work as the new Transportation Committee Chair, I have had meetings with Commissioner Russell McMurry and other key personnel to see how we can manage our state highway right of ways to better facilitate broadband deployment.
Aside from the budget, the Senate also took up several other bills addressing critical issues in our state. Senate Bill 33 would allow a victim of human trafficking to file a cause of action for civil charges against their perpetrator. On a similar note, Senate Bill 34 would allow victims of human trafficking to petition a court for a name change and for that change to be kept under seal. Usually name changes are available as public record, but we believe it is necessary to provide victims with these protections to better ensure their safety. Both Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have been strong advocates for these issues and while more remains to be done, I am proud of the Senate’s efforts to support the victims of these crimes.
The Senate will returns to session on Tuesday, February 16. We will convene for three legislative days this week, in addition to numerous committee meetings that are scheduled to take place. If I can be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office here at the Capitol. I am happy to be of service to you and the other citizens of Georgia. , I am proud to serve as your Senator and look forward to continuing to represent your interests in the Georgia Senate.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.