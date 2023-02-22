The Senate convened to begin our sixth week of the 2023 legislative session Feb. 13. Crossover day is getting closer and it was a busy week as we heard and voted on several bills on the Senate floor.

I had the pleasure of co-sponsoring Senate Bill 21, which was authored by my colleague Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta). SB 21 would revise the operations of the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation to update the terms of its board of directors and the duties of the Commissioner of Veterans Service. Senator Kirkpatrick and I have been serving together on a Joint Defense Commission for Veteran Affairs for several years. We are fortunate in Georgia to have a great military presence that employs tens of thousands of Georgians. We can all sleep peacefully every night, knowing that we are safe because of our brave soldiers and veterans are willing to fight for our freedoms. We must ensure we are doing everything to protect Georgia’s veterans when they come back from serving our great country, a measure both sides of the aisle agreed upon as SB 21 passed with bipartisan support. The legislation now moves to the House, where it has been assigned to the House Committee on Defense and Veterans Affairs to be considered.

