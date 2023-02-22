The Senate convened to begin our sixth week of the 2023 legislative session Feb. 13. Crossover day is getting closer and it was a busy week as we heard and voted on several bills on the Senate floor.
I had the pleasure of co-sponsoring Senate Bill 21, which was authored by my colleague Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta). SB 21 would revise the operations of the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation to update the terms of its board of directors and the duties of the Commissioner of Veterans Service. Senator Kirkpatrick and I have been serving together on a Joint Defense Commission for Veteran Affairs for several years. We are fortunate in Georgia to have a great military presence that employs tens of thousands of Georgians. We can all sleep peacefully every night, knowing that we are safe because of our brave soldiers and veterans are willing to fight for our freedoms. We must ensure we are doing everything to protect Georgia’s veterans when they come back from serving our great country, a measure both sides of the aisle agreed upon as SB 21 passed with bipartisan support. The legislation now moves to the House, where it has been assigned to the House Committee on Defense and Veterans Affairs to be considered.
Another bill I am excited to give an update on is Senate Bill 26 by Sen. Greg Dolezal (R – Cumming). As I mentioned previously, SB 26 would allow development authorities and community improvement districts to hold meetings and hearings via teleconference. This legislation would speed up the economic development process in Georgia and in our communities. SB 26 was assigned to the House Committee on Governmental Affairs for their consideration and approval.
Furthermore, it was an exciting week for the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. On Monday, the committee met to discuss two Senate Bills. Senate Bill 28, sponsored by Sen. Clint Dixon (R – Gwinnett), would repeal an act that fixes the compensation of the board of commissioners of counties with a population in excess of 500,000. SB 28 was approved favorably out of the committee and now awaits selection by the Senate Committee on Rules. I am eager to see this legislation presented on the Senate Floor for a final vote.
Senator Carden Summers (R – Cordele) brought SB 62 before the committee as well, a bill I am proud to co-sponsor. SB 62 would prohibit specific local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping. Both SB 28 and SB 62 were reported favorably by the committee this week. On Thursday, the committee met to hear legislation sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson (R – Cataula) that would incorporate the city of Buckhead City. The committee had the opportunity to hear from Sen. Robertson, residents of Buckhead, and other stakeholders. We heard from both sides of this complex issue and I look forward to working with my committee members to properly vet this legislation.
One of the best moments of my week was introducing and recognizing students and faculty from the College of Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) at UGA on the Senate Floor on Thursday. FACS studies and applies the principles of design and business and the sciences and technologies to develop healthier people and thriving communities. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for FACS (formally Home Economics) as my mother was a graduate of this program in 1949. UGA FACS students have interned for me for many years and has helped me throughout my Senate career and it was a great moment to celebrate them in front of my friends and colleagues.
Important pieces of legislation were heard this week and I look forward to working with my colleagues on proposing, analyzing, and voting on legislation. Any students interested in the legislative process I encourage you to apply for our page program using the link: https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate/staffing. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns about potential legislation that may arise throughout the legislative session. As always, I am here to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Madison County and portions of Barrow, Clarke and Jackson County. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
