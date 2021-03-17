Good news, the end is near! Crossover Day has officially come and gone and the Senate is already hard at work considering the many bills that were passed over from the House. Crossover Day, like in most other years, had us debating and passing legislation well into the evening. When the gavel finally fell and signaled the end of our legislative day, the Senate had considered and passed more than 30 bills and resolutions. Our work did not end on Monday, however, as we continue to advance proposals, both in the Senate Chamber and in our committees, for the benefit of Georgia’s citizens.
Transportation and infrastructure were a few areas of focus this past week. Senate Resolution 102, which I co-sponsored, would create the Georgia Commission on E-Commerce and Freight Infrastructure Funding. This commission would essentially build on the work of the last two years conducted by the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics and seek to find what steps should be taken over the next few years to grow and support our industries. The Senate also passed Senate Bill 98 which would ensure that the Georgia Department of Transportation considers the potential for a project to “enhance mobility and safety, promote economic development, or increase the quality of life and general welfare of the public” when making funding decisions. The bill would also revise the procedure for interviewing and ranking respondents to requests for proposal to participate in public private partnerships. Both of these measures will ensure that Georgia is well prepared for any current or future transportation or logistics requirements. Face it, we are a global economy and everything we buy, sell, eat, drive, etc, is moving around the planet.
Last week, we also had the opportunity to pass several measures in support of our military veterans and our public safety community. Senate Bills 225 and 237 would allow for the creation of license plates that recognize those who served alongside the United States as part of an allied country, and our United States Army Rangers, respectively. While these military veterans deserve much more, these license plates will serve as a reminder to all who see them of the sacrifices made by our men and women in uniform. The Senate also passed House Bill 129, which would raise the salaries of sheriffs in several counties throughout the state. These sheriffs were inadvertently left out of a raise that went into effect earlier this year and this bill is needed urgently to ensure every sheriff in Georgia is compensated fairly for their service.
Last week also marked the beginning of Senate Appropriations Subcommittee meetings on the general budget for the 2022 fiscal year. The version of this budget that was sent over to the Senate, in the form of House Bill 81, totals $27 billion in state funds and represents the growing strength of our economy as we continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. These meetings provide members with insight into how each state agency has weathered the impact of lower than expected revenues in the previous budget and how they intend to utilize funds given our enhanced economic position. As Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I was especially interested in hearing the extended presentations from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Department of Driver’s Services, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and others to receive a clear picture of how we can budget for these agencies and what their priorities will be moving forward. We will now compile this information and create a Senate version of the budget, which we expect to take up for a vote in the coming days.
Our sights are now set on Sine Die. We have only eight legislative days remaining in order to finish the people’s business under the Gold Dome and many issues still to take up. Namely, passing the 2022 fiscal year budget will be out next primary goal, as it remains our only remaining constitutionally required mandate. If you have any questions about any of the bills we passed on Crossover Day or about any bills sent over to the Senate, please do not hesitate to contact my office.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
