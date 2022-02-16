Week four has come to a close at the Capitol. Week five’s agenda included a number of bills being heard on the floor along with Wednesday being reserved as a committee work day. Progress is continuing to move in an upward direction at the Capitol. The budget remains a top priority and things are only expected to speed up even more in the coming weeks with appropriations subcommittee budget hearings on the horizon. I am eager to keep you updated on what’s in store for the General Assembly.
Monday was met with a more substantial number of bills being heard. One of which received very positive feedback and will be extremely beneficial to new mothers in Georgia is SB 338. This would increase Medicaid postpartum coverage from six months to one year following the date the pregnancy ends. That way, this extended time will give new mothers the opportunity to spend more time with their newborns following birth. Currently, new mothers are covered postpartum for Medicaid for six months. SB 338 is backed by $28.2 million in the proposed Fiscal Year Budget for 2023. Additionally, the one year extension is expanded to cover women who suffer from pregnancy loss (such as a miscarriage or stillbirth). Our objective is to reduce infant mortality and provide care for new mothers.
Tuesday we received the State of the Judiciary Address. Delivered to a joint session by Chief Justice David Nahimas, the Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court gave great thanks to the General Assembly for their many efforts to keep the courts as open and transparent as possible throughout the COVID – 19 pandemic. Also on Tuesday, the Senate heard Senate Bill 370, which would establish a tax credit for taxpayers’ donations to a qualified foster child support organization. Each year, an average of 570 kids age out of foster care with limited guidance on how to navigate the challenges presented by adulthood. SB 370 will authorize the Division of Family and Children’s Services of the Department of Human Services to certify foster child support organizations as qualified organizations. Services currently available to young adults who are newly released from foster care remain limited. Because of this, young children often experience a rocky start on top of what was already a challenging and difficult childhood. This is why it is imperative that our work should not come to a stop once a foster child reaches the age of 18. Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan is very aware of the pressing need to broaden our resources to these young children in need. It is important to note that even though at 18 they are classified as an adult, they are very much still children.
Thursday, Senate Bill 361 was heard on the Senate floor. Known as the LESS Crime Act, SB 361 would provide a tax credit for qualified contributions made to a qualified law enforcement foundation as well as provide for the certification of qualified law enforcement foundations. Essentially, SB 361 would create a new code section which allows for a tax credit balanced against a taxpayer’s income tax for qualified contributions to qualified law enforcement foundations and agencies. SB 361 sets a cap on the aggregate amount of tax credits at $100 million per calendar year. And, depending on your household status, your taxpayer credit will vary. For instance, single individuals will have a tax credit of $5,000 per year, married or filing jointly couples and individuals who are members or companies or corporations will receive a credit of $10,000. If the individual does not fall under any of the above listed categories, they are allowed a credit up to the actual amount of qualified contributions or 75 percent of the taxpayers’ income tax liability, whichever is less. This is a major advantage in support of our law enforcement offices and agencies.
Senate Bill 277 has gained some serious attention over the last couple of weeks. Now that the bill passed through the public safety committee and was heard on the floor this past Thursday, it has gained even more publicity. SB 277 would authorize certain court officials to carry a firearm in any courthouse in Georgia. More specifically, active and retired District Attorneys, assistant District Attorneys, the Attorney General and those members of his or her staff (who are qualified), all Justices and Judges on the federal and state level, U.S. Attorneys and Assistant Attorneys, and court clerks and constables will all be legally authorized to carry a firearm on their person in any given courthouse.
I am also pleased to inform you that this week, the House successfully passed the amended budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Now, the ball is in the Senate’s court to evaluate the House proposed budget. On Feb. 14, the Senate began to hold appropriations subcommittee hearings to discuss the proposed budget needs for our state agencies. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I know the importance of being a good steward of your tax dollars.
I would like to take a moment to discuss some legislation I am sponsoring that was heard in committee this week. Senate Bill 440 and Senate Bill 94 are two pieces of legislation I am working on to protect some of the hundreds of reservoirs in our State that provide recreation, flood control, drought protection and better water quality for all of our citizens. These bills were heard in the Natural Resources and Environment Committee this week. I am working with several engineering groups to protect the public and save the lakes impounded by these structures. The mountain of permits and red tape prevent many landowners from building future reservoirs. I look forward to keeping you informed of developments.
Next week, the Senate will convene for three legislative days with Wednesday being reserved as a committee workday. I anticipate that next week will be an even busier week as we continue to progress through the legislative session. As I have said before, I believe we are on the right track to pass a successful budget and achieve our goals for this year’s legislative session. As always, if you have any questions or concerns regarding any piece of legislation or simply would like to provide feedback throughout the session, my door is always open. Please do not hesitate to contact my office at any time. Thank you for continuing to place your trust in me to serve you 47th District under the Gold Dome. I look forwarding to keeping you up to date on developments in the coming weeks.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Madison county and portions of Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.