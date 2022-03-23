This week marked the most eventful week to date under the Gold Dome. Tuesday was Crossover Day and the Senate convened from early until late hearing and passing 45 bills and resolutions. As I have previously mentioned, Crossover Day is the final day for bills and resolutions to be passed onto the House for consideration and vice versa. As you can imagine, the Capitol was bustling with lawmakers, citizens and many students. I am pleased to see this continuation of activity under the Gold Dome as with each passing day, things are returning closer to normal. I expect day 40 of the legislative session, Sine Die, to be even busier and hectic as the work load of bills and resolutions will be nearly doubled. Here is a brief recap of this week’s legislative activity:
House Bill 910, the Amended Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year was signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday. The amended budget will fund Georgia’s top priorities for education, public safety and healthcare while streamlining government services and continuing to provide new and efficient ways to better serve the hardworking citizens of Georgia. Over the last two years, our state was faced with an uphill battle as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Georgia’s greatest strength is our people and without the people of Georgia, we would not continue to uphold the standard of the best place to live, work and raise a family, despite the challenges we may face along the way. As I have mentioned before, Georgia is the finest place in the country to do business and with our record breaking revenue, the FY 2022 amended budget prioritizes fiscal responsibility through a $250 refundable tax credit while simultaneously furthering investments in vital areas previously mentioned above.
While the Amended FY 2022 budget may have been signed into law this week, budget appropriations did not stop there as the Senate took action through Appropriations subcommittee meetings on the general budget for the 2023 fiscal year. On Monday, numerous committee meetings were held to discuss the proposed budget from Governor Kemp as amended by the House. These meetings gave the Senate the opportunity to hear from Georgia’s state agencies on what is needed to continue positive growth and development in our state as well as how the taxpayer’s dollar can be most efficiently spent. I am eager to keep you updated on the development of the budget for the upcoming year as it makes its way through the Senate.
On Crossover Day, a number of bills were heard on the floor, one being Senate Bill 171. SB 171 focuses heavily on criminal justice reform and enhancing public safety in Georgia. Known as the Safe Communities Act, this bill operates on a number of levels. First, the bill would turn the offense of simple battery that is committed during an unlawful gathering (riot) by an individual into a misdemeanor of high and aggravated nature. Secondly, SB 171 would lay out the parameters and punishments for the aforementioned individuals who knowingly participate in an assembly for the purpose of violating the law or committing violence against other individuals. Further, this piece of legislation would create a permitting process (something that many who have been activists and advocates have applied for and used for many years) to be able to bring groups, and others to communities to protest what they feel to be unjust behavior or misconduct. Lastly, SB 171 will hold local governments accountable by the victims of the crimes that a city may choose not to address. For example, no one in the Georgia can forget the riots that took place in the City of Atlanta in 2020. Individuals were allowed to run unhindered through businesses and homes and damage property without the response of law enforcement (with the exception of state patrol). What SB 171 will do is when a city in Georgia chooses to stand down public safety in a time when public safety is needed the most, to be held liable to the citizens who fall victim to these violent and hateful crimes. This is needed legislation if you want to live in a safe community. I am pleased to move this legislation forward in the Senate and will keep you updated on future developments.
Also on Tuesday, Senate Bill 510, legislation that I sponsored, was passed on the floor. After speaking with a constituent, it was brought to my attention that situations can arise where new drivers may need assistance while operating a motor vehicle. Under current law, a 16-year-old individual who possesses a Class D license is not permitted to have any passenger in the vehicle, who is not an immediate family member, accompany them during the first six months of issuance of the license. However, as previously mentioned, certain situations can arise and an immediate family member may not always be available to accompany the new driver. Under SB 510, the driver would be permitted to have one non-family member as a passenger in the vehicle as soon as the Class D license is issued, essentially suspending the aforementioned regulation and would allow a new driver to have the protection of a riding partner. No one wants to be out on the road by themselves, especially a new driver at the age of 16.
I am excited to report that House Bill 304 passed unanimously in the Senate on Thursday. HB 304 will temporarily suspend the collection of the state excise gasoline tax of $0.29 per gallon for consumers until May 31, 2022. As I have previously mentioned, over the past year, the average price per gallon of gas has risen from $2.59 to well over $4.00 per gallon and diesel is well over $5.00 per gallon, (nearly a 56% increase) and researchers estimate that the average American household could spend upwards of an additional $2,000 per year on gas as a result of skyrocketing oil prices. I believe this is a great step to help and provide relief to all Georgians and I am even more excited to announce that this legislation has been signed into law by Governor Kemp. This change may not be immediate but, you can expect to find some relief at the pump in the near future.
From here on out, the Senate is expected to hear an influx of House Bills. With only nine legislative days left, we are inching closer to closing the 2022 legislative session. With that being said, please continue to reach out with any comments or concerns that matter most to you. It is a pleasure to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
