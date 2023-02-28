Crossover Day is March 6 and the Senate is hard at work to vote legislation out of committees so that it may have a chance on the Senate floor and move over to the House before the deadline passes.

On Thursday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed House Bill 18, the amended budget for the remainder of the 2023 Fiscal Year. HB 18 is being carried by the Senate Appropriations Chairman, Sen. Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia). The proposed legislation adds $2 billion in revenue in state general funds, $1 billion in homeowner tax relief grants, $1 billion in property tax rebates, funding to end the practice of hoteling for foster kids and other increases to get money back into the hands of taxpayers. HB 18 now moves back to the Georgia House of Representatives to approve the changes we made to the proposed budget.

