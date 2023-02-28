Crossover Day is March 6 and the Senate is hard at work to vote legislation out of committees so that it may have a chance on the Senate floor and move over to the House before the deadline passes.
On Thursday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed House Bill 18, the amended budget for the remainder of the 2023 Fiscal Year. HB 18 is being carried by the Senate Appropriations Chairman, Sen. Blake Tillery (R – Vidalia). The proposed legislation adds $2 billion in revenue in state general funds, $1 billion in homeowner tax relief grants, $1 billion in property tax rebates, funding to end the practice of hoteling for foster kids and other increases to get money back into the hands of taxpayers. HB 18 now moves back to the Georgia House of Representatives to approve the changes we made to the proposed budget.
Multiple Senate committees this week also heard proposals to legalize sports betting. Senate Bill 57, sponsored by Billy Hickman (R – Statesboro), would allow for up to 18 sportsbooks and set a 20% tax revenue on sports betting. SB 57 was voted favorably on by the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism and now moves to the Senate Committee on Rules. Senate Bill 172, sponsored by Sen. Bill Cowsert (R – Athens), would require a constitutional amendment and a statewide vote before passing. The Senate Committee on Regulated Industries and Utilities plans to take a vote on SB 172 next week.
It was a busy week for the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations as we heard Senate Bill 145 on Wednesday morning. Sponsored by Senator Shawn Still (R – Norcross), SB 145, or the Landscape Equipment and Agricultural Fairness Act (LEAF), would prohibit local regulations that create differing standards for or distinguish gasoline-powered leaf blowers from similar equipment. It was voted favorably on by the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations and has been selected by the Committee on Rules for a vote.
The committee also heard two general bills on Wednesday evening, both sponsored by Sen. Randy Robertson (R – Cataula). The first bill was Senate Bill 113, sponsored by Senator Randy Robertson (R – Cataula). SB 113 would provide the transition of services and facilities from an existing municipality to a newly incorporated municipality. SB 113 would pave the way for Senate Bill 114. SB 114 would incorporate the city of Buckhead City. We heard SB 114 presented to the committee last Thursday and as chairman, I felt it necessary to hold another hearing on this complex issue. We have heard from many constituents over the past few weeks who have voiced their support or concern for this proposed legislation. Next week, it will be time for the committee to either vote in favor of SB 113 and SB 114 and send it to the Senate Committee on Rules, table it, or decide to change the bill and discuss it again.
The proposed legislation we heard this week is important to many across the state and I look forward to working with my colleagues on proposing, analyzing, and voting on legislation. If you are a student interested in the legislative process, I encourage you to apply for our page program using the link: https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate/staffing. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns about potential legislation that may arise throughout the legislative session. As always, I am here to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Madison County and portions of Barrow, Clarke, and Jackson County. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov
