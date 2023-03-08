Crossover Day was March 6 and the Senate worked hard to ensure that legislation is being moved through committees and onto the Senate Floor before Monday’s deadline.
On Wednesday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 19, which I was proud to co-sponsor. This legislation, authored by Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta), would provide that the collection of passport application and processing fees by clerks of superior courts and probate court judges is more accountable to the public. This is a delicate path to walk. On the one hand, I want to ensure the service is provided to the citizens needing it. On the other hand, we have seen some individuals making hundreds of thousands of dollars for which there is no public accountability. SB 19 passed by a vote of 34 to 18 and has now moved to the House Committee on Judiciary to be considered. This legislation would increase transparency in the courts for Georgia's citizens and prevent any fee pocketing by certain local elected officials.
I was proud to hear that Senate Bill 34, which I co-sponsored and authored by Senator Elena Parent (D – Atlanta), is officially set to be on the Senate Floor for Crossover Day. SB 34 would prohibit third-party food delivery services from committing unfair, unsafe, and unhealthy practices in this state. This legislation would protect restaurants from third-party vendors by requiring them to enter into contracts with restaurants before picking up and delivering food and keeping their vehicles clean. SB 34 is a bipartisan piece of legislation resulting from a Senate study committee I served on as we met several times last year. I look forward to working with my colleagues to pass this legislation.
Additionally, the Senate passed Senate Bill 62, sponsored by Senator Carden Summers (R – Cordele). SB 62, which I also co-sponsored, would prohibit certain local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping. It would be an important step in getting people off the street and into shelters where the proper services can help them as quickly as possible. SB 62 passed the Senate by a vote of 49 to 7. This bill does not solve the homeless camping sites, but it helps enforce the laws on the books and provides an audit of the millions of dollars spent in our state to address this issue.
I also want to highlight Senate Bill 203, sponsored by Senator Jason Anavitarte (R – Dallas). This measure would provide for tuition-free programs related to operating a commercial motor vehicle for veterans. Additionally, it changes the standards for service hours and hiring standards for commercial driver’s licenses. This legislation would make fixing the supply chain crisis in this country and the state more manageable by increasing job opportunities for many citizens across Georgia. SB 203 has now moved to the Senate Committee on Rules to be considered for a vote on the Senate Floor in time for Crossover Day.
With week eight behind us, I want to thank my colleagues for their hard work over the last couple of weeks to get legislation moved through the Senate and sent to the House before Crossover Day. We are now focused on discussing the remaining Senate Bills and beginning to vet House Bills.
If you are a student with interest in the Georgia legislative process, I encourage you to apply for our page program using the link: https://www.legis.ga.gov/senate/staffing. Please do not hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns about potential legislation that may arise throughout the legislative session. As always, I am here to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Governmental Operations. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Madison County and portions of Barrow, Clarke, and Jackson County. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov
