Crossover Day was March 6 and the Senate worked hard to ensure that legislation is being moved through committees and onto the Senate Floor before Monday’s deadline.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed Senate Bill 19, which I was proud to co-sponsor. This legislation, authored by Senator Kay Kirkpatrick (R – Marietta), would provide that the collection of passport application and processing fees by clerks of superior courts and probate court judges is more accountable to the public. This is a delicate path to walk. On the one hand, I want to ensure the service is provided to the citizens needing it. On the other hand, we have seen some individuals making hundreds of thousands of dollars for which there is no public accountability. SB 19 passed by a vote of 34 to 18 and has now moved to the House Committee on Judiciary to be considered. This legislation would increase transparency in the courts for Georgia's citizens and prevent any fee pocketing by certain local elected officials.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.