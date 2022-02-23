As we continue to press on through the 2022 legislative session, this week began with Appropriations Subcommittee hearings to discuss the amended budget for the 2021 fiscal year with Georgia’s various state agencies.
As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I am pleased with the progress thus far. As I have said many times before, our one Constitutional obligation is to pass a balanced budget and these subcommittee hearings are a critical component of being able to successfully do so. In addition to the many hearings that were held this week, a number of bills were passed on the Senate floor. Below is a brief summary of some of the major developments.
In the beginning of the week, the Senate held a number of Appropriations Subcommittee hearings to focus their efforts on tackling the budget. Now that the budget has been passed by the House, it is the Senate’s turn to evaluate the budget and make their recommendations. On Tuesday, the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation met to discuss and evaluate budgetary needs of the many transportation related state agencies. As a member of the subcommittee and Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I was honored to serve a role in this evaluation by asking questions and holding discussions with various leaders during the meeting. The original Fiscal Year 2022 budget was set by a revenue estimate of $27.2 billion. The budget was adopted by the General Assembly in March of 2021 and the state’s financial position has continued to improve with FY 2021 setting record revenue collections. We are anticipating to continue this improvement through the remainder of the current fiscal year. The Governor’s revenue estimate for the Amended FY 2022 budget (House Bill 910) is raised to $29.9 billion, or 9.7 percent over the current budget. I will be working with Governor Kemp to return a lot of that money to our taxpayers this year.
A theme throughout this week’s legislative calendar was public safety. I am proud of the work the Senate accomplished this week to provide for additional financial security for our law enforcement officers and pass measures focused heavily on imposing harsher penalties on those who carry out the most detestable of crimes. For example, we passed Senate Bill 84, which would add communications officers to those eligible to enter into the Peace Officer’s Annuity and Benefit Fund. Also, Senate Bill 461, which would make it that much more difficult for someone convicted of human trafficking to be bailed out of jail by elevating that responsibility to a superior court judge.
On Tuesday, an additional wave of bills were heard on the floor. Senate Bill 374, which would essentially establish the Georgia Data Analytic Center (GDAC) as a universal agent for all executive state agencies with regards to sharing government information. Under current law, the GDAC is responsible for securely acquiring, maintaining and processing data with a various number of state agencies such as the majority of Georgia Law, HIPAA, and security principles. Additionally, these state agencies and departments are required to transmit or allow access to such data as it is necessary to further the principals of the GDAC. However, no state agency will be obligated to transmit such data to the GDAC if the Attorney General’s review determines that such transmission violates state or federal law. With SB 374, the GDAC will now be an agent to all state agencies and the Attorney General’s review as previously mentioned will be expanded to include any reason said data cannot be transmitted to or received by GDAC when acting as an agent. SB 374 passed on the Senate floor with unanimous support.
Thursday’s calendar consisted of another influx of bills being heard on the floor. One bill in particular, Senate Bill 331, raised a few comments. SB 331, known as the Protecting Georgia Businesses and Workers Act, would enact limits on the extent of which local governments may regulate the work hours, scheduling and output of their employees. As the leading state in employment, it is important that we protect our businesses and employees by continuing to allow them opportunities to grow and expand so we are able to maintain our current status of the best state for business with the lowest unemployment ever recorded. SB 331 passed on the Senate floor and I am hopeful that the same outcome will carry forward in the House.
Keeping with the theme of public safety, on Thursday, we were honored to recognize and commend several deputies from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office for their recent heroic acts of bravery. On Feb. 8, three Banks County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling an area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle that fit the description of an automobile linked to a kidnapping. Upon further investigation, Deputies Dillon Crump, Kale Mathis, and Sergeant Jeffery Ledford encountered the suspect and the missing person. Despite a few injuries, the suspect was apprehended and the missing person was rescued. Deputy Crump continues to make progress towards a full recovery. I was glad to see the Senate Body honor these men for their selfless acts of bravery.
Next week, the Senate will convene for two legislative days with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday being reserved as committee work days. As always, if you have any questions or concerns regarding any piece of legislation or simply would like to provide feedback throughout the session, my door is always open. Please do not hesitate to contact my office at any time.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Madison county and portions of Barrow, Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
