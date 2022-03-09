This week was one of the busiest to date. With every passing day, we are one step closer to Crossover Day, which will fall on March 15. Things are getting back to normal at the Capitol with the rope line open outside of Chamber and more and more people filling the halls. We are all hoping to bid farewell to Covid-19! The biggest highlight of this week was the passage of the Amended Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year. In addition, despite many long debates and detailed discussions, a number of bills were successfully passed that strengthen our Second Amendment rights, protect the health and safety of pregnant mothers and loosen long overdue federal mandates.
On Monday, the Senate Appropriations Committee met to pass the Senate substitute to House Bill 910, the Amended Budget for the 2022 Fiscal Year. As you know, the General Assembly has a Constitutional obligation to pass a balanced budget for Georgia. Despite the ongoing challenges we have faced from the pandemic, Georgians and Georgia’s economy has remained resilient. Georgia has been a bright spot not only in the nation, but across the globe. As previously mentioned, the economy has continued to grow, adding more jobs, and businesses to our infrastructure and economy. I give this credit to Governor Kemp and his decision to remain open despite the many challenges on very many fronts. I am also excited to let you know as of today, there are zero ships waiting outside of Savannah to unload at the port!
House Bill 910 is a reflection of Georgia’s resiliency showing a 9.1 percent change over the original FY 2022 numbers. Many of the major disbursements include a $5,000 raise for all full-time benefit eligible state employees and a $2,000 raise to Georgia’s teachers to total a $5,000 raise as promised in 2018. Additionally, the Senate agreed with the Governor and the House to add a total of $388.2 million in Quality Basic Education, $93 million to other DOE programs and $4.1 million for pay increases is allotted to school nurses to commend them for their hard work and dedication as they have been frontline workers during the pandemic. Education is a top priority in Georgia. I commend our teachers and educators across the state for the work they have done to keep students educated in school during these recent years.
In regards to economic development, downtowns and rural main streets provide identity to rural communities and exhibit economic support. It is important that we keep our rural downtown areas flourishing as they are often the epicenter of the history of each town. The amended budget will provide $20 million in rural downtown development grants to fund the refurbishment of many neglected downtowns and main streets in rural communities. As it relates to criminal justice and public safety, our Department of Juvenile Justice and Department of Corrections experience almost a 100% employee turnover rate with each passing year. The Senate proposal included a $4,000 increase on top of a pre-existing $5,000 grant to these departments for provide for a more attractive working environment to help combat high turnover rates. Additionally, prisons and correctional facilities themselves need improvements. A large portion of the budget will consist of nearly $280 million in grants to replenish state prisons and correctional facilities in the state.
Agriculture is the one of the state’s leading economic epicenters. Rural areas specifically bring in the majority of this revenue. With that the amended budget adds money for infrastructure and seed grants to support Integrated Precision Agriculture at the University of Georgia.
Transportation accounts for a large percentage of the proposed budget. With $74.5 million to provide funds for state motor fuel for construction projects and $15 million for aiding airports. As a member of the study committee that discussed these funds, I am pleased to see these appropriations. I would also like to point out that the Senate has created a program within the Department of Transportation to set apart state match funding for the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and adds $189.8 million total in state funds and reserves. As I am a huge advocate for keeping transportation flourishing in the state, I am pleased to see these proposals. Additionally, government operations also accounts for a large percentage of the proposed budget with $1.6 billion being used to be returned to the taxpayer through income tax refunds with a $250 credit going towards single filers and a $500 credit to those filing jointly.
These funds are only a small fraction of the $33 billion in revenue that has been put towards this amended budget. This amended budget has the ability to put future legislators in a better position to meet the needs of our state.
Here is a quick recap of the major pieces legislation passed this week:
•Senate Bill 316, known as the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act, which will waive the license requirement for any lawful weapons carrier to carry their firearm. It is our Constitutional right that there should be no hurdles imposed by the government that inhibit a lawful weapons carrier from having a firearm on them.
•Senate Bill 456, known as the Women’s Health and Safety act, which would prohibit the delivery of certain forms of abortion pills by mail and require and in-person examination by a health care professional, including an ultrasound, before such a pill can be administered. By going through the proper procedures, we have the potential to protect mothers from any unintended consequences from mail order abortion pills.
•Senate Bill 514, which would prohibit any local school personnel from requiring a student to wear a face mask while on school property. Under this bill, a student may wear a mask if their parent so chooses; however, any mandate that all students must remain masked at all times is prohibited.
•Senate Bill 345, which would prohibit any state agency from requiring proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in order to receive services or access to agency facilities. Additionally, this bill would prohibit any state agency from requiring that a private individual provide proof of vaccination before approving any service or access to any agency facility.
Next week will continue to be busier still, as our deadline to report legislation out of committee falls on Wednesday of next week. With that being said, please continue to reach out with any comments or concerns that matter most to you. It is a pleasure to serve you.
