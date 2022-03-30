The anticipation continues to develop as the final day of the Legislative Session, Sine Die, is just around the corner. With only one week of legislative days remaining, the Georgia General Assembly is operating at full speed ahead in preparation for the final day. With Crossover Day behind us, there are only a few more days for bills to be reported out of their respective committee to be qualified for consideration on the Senate Rules Calendar and, with the majority of these bills being House Bills, the Senate has been hard at work to square away legislation from the other Chamber. Here is a brief recap of this week’s major advances:
As you may recall from a few weeks prior, the Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 330, the “Giving the Gift of Life Act.” On Tuesday, the Senate took action on the House version of this legislation, House Bill 275. Under HB 275, an individual would be provided protection from losing their life insurance policy based exclusively on their decision to donate a kidney, intestine, lung, or bone marrow. This legislation would influence citizens across the state in an extremely impactful way. Additionally, HB 275 would increase the existing income tax deduction of $10,000 to $25,000 for living organ donors as well as providing a maximum tax credit of $54,000 for each employer that provides paid leave so that an individual is able to donate an organ without the fear of losing their insurance policy. I am grateful to see this legislation pass through both the Senate and the House and am hopeful that it will be signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp very soon.
Tuesday was National Agriculture Day and the Senate took action on legislation related to agriculture in the form of House Bill 1303. HB 1303 would make permanent an elementary agriculture education program in Georgia and would require school systems to employ an agricultural education teacher to provide elective courses on the subject in schools. In conjunction with these requirements, HB 1303 requires that the Department of Education establish agricultural education curriculum in school systems across Georgia. With agriculture being a leading industry that contributes to Georgia’s prosperous economy, I believe offering agricultural courses to be taught in schools is a very beneficial way to bring awareness and education on this critical piece of our infrastructure to students.
Perhaps the biggest development that took place in the Senate this week was the passage of House Bill 911, which is the General Budget for the 2023 Fiscal Year (FY23). Last week, I mentioned that numerous Appropriations subcommittee meetings took place to discuss Governor Kemp’s proposed budget as amended by the House. This week, the Senate Appropriations Committee met early Wednesday morning to pass the budget out of committee. On Friday, the budget was heard for a vote by the Senate body in its entirety. The FY23 budget accounts for roughly $30 billion to fund Georgia’s state agencies and departments through the coming fiscal year. The budget focuses specifically on areas of healthcare, education, and public safety and includes programs to raise salaries for our teachers and state employees. Specifically, the budget approved the $5,000 salary increase for all state employees, also including the $2,000 raise for teachers to meet the total $5,000 pay raise over the last two years. The Senate’s proposal to the budget honed in on areas of quality, stewardship and fidelity with $5 million being added to increase availability to our state’s skilled nursing programs and $28 million to fund improvements in third-grade reading levels. Knowing that the only money our state has to spend comes in from of your tax dollars, we take meticulous measures in order to guarantee these funds are allotted in a fair and fiscally responsible fashion. Without the hardworking members of the Senate Budget and Evaluation Office, the Senate would not have been able to fulfill its final Constitutional obligation to pass a balanced budget. We are fortunate to have great staff at the Capitol.
Later in the week, legislation was signed into law that has the ability to provide much needed relief to all Georgians. On Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which would provide tax refunds to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. House Bill 1302 would guarantee all Georgia taxpayers would receive a tax refund of $250, $350 or $500, depending on filing status. It is imperative that we spend taxpayer dollars efficiently and in an effective way that will provide the services and improve lives of our citizens. When the government takes in more than necessary, I believe it is our responsibility to return those dollars to the taxpayer so you decide how to spend your money. Hardworking Georgians are more than deserving of these refunds, especially due to Georgia’s strong economic standing following the pandemic. Most Georgians can expect to see these refunds hit their back accounts in the next six to eight weeks. With HB 1302, I believe we are making good strides to maintain this fiscal responsibility by putting the money back in the hands of Georgians. I am pleased to see this legislation be signed into law.
Throughout the legislative session, we often spend more time with our colleagues than we do with our own families. So much so, that these colleagues under the Gold Dome start to feel like family and whenever a member of our body decides to close the book on their legislative tenure, the occasion is met with a mix of celebration and sadness. Senate Resolution 681, recognizes the departing of my mentor and friend, Senator Jeff Mullis for his over 20 years of service to our Senate body. Sen. Mullis is the living embodiment of the commonly heard phrase at the state Capitol: “take your work seriously, but take yourself lightly.” Sen. Mullis served with distinction as the Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee and brought much needed lightheartedness to some of the most quarrelsome legislative days. While we will miss his jovial presence in the Senate, the mark he left on this institution will never be forgotten.
With only five legislative days left, the countdown is on to Sine Die. With that being said, please continue to reach out with any comments or concerns that matter most to you. It is a pleasure to serve you.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Transportation Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District, which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.